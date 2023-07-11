CNN —

A serene Dubai mosque, a Singapore skyscraper bursting with trees and a panda breeding research facility in Chengdu, China, have been named among the world’s best new buildings.

The eye-catching structures are among almost 250 completed projects shortlisted in this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards, which will culminate in one being named “World Building of the Year” in December.

Buildings will be judged across 18 categories spanning residential, commercial and cultural architecture. Category winners will then compete for the coveted overall prize, while other prizes will recognize the best in landscape architecture, proposed future projects and interior design.

The awards will be judged live by a 140-strong expert panel at this year’s WAF, which is being held in Singapore at the end of November. Other notable buildings on the shortlist include Newark Liberty International Airport’s recently opened Terminal A, Australia’s Holocaust Museum in Melbourne and new national stadiums in both Cambodia and Senegal.

Last year’s top prize went to Australia’s Quay Quarter Tower, an office building dubbed the world’s first “upcycled” skyscraper after Danish firm 3XN incorporated more than two-thirds of an existing 1970s structure into the new high-rise. Other recent winners have included a public library in the Netherlands and a Danish waste-to-energy power plant that doubles as an artificial ski and snowboard slope.

In a press statement, WAF’s program director Paul Finch said this year’s shortlist was “a reminder in a world experiencing numerous crises that architects continue to address both everyday and unusual challenges with skill and imagination.”

Scroll down to see a selection of this year’s nominees.

Cox Architecture was nominated for the Oman Across Ages Museum, a new cultural institution in the ancient city of Nizwa, Oman. 2023 World Architecture Festival

Built in a Thai fishing village, the Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion is both a fully functioning oyster farm and an eco-tourism destination, according to designers Chat Architects. 2023 World Architecture Festival

The 11-story Panda Tower in Chengdu, China by Shanghai United Design Group Co., Ltd, serves as a new site for the nonprofit group Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. 2023 World Architecture Festival

UAE-based firm Dabbagh Architects was shortlisted in the religious buildings category for its Mosque of Light in Dubai. 2023 World Architecture Festival

Bangkok-based architecture practice All(zone) was shortlisted for its temporary MPavilion. The program sees a different architects commissioned to build a pavilion on the site in Melbourne, Australia, each year. 2023 World Architecture Festival

Osamu Morishita Architect and Associates was nominated for this hydrogen station in Tokushima prefecture, Japan. 2023 World Architecture Festival

The timber Turrell Pavilion, in the Maldives, was one of two shortlisted projects by Brazilian firm Studio MK27. 2023 World Architecture Festival

The curvaceous E-sports center by Central-South Architectural Design Institute in Hangzhou, China.