London, UK CNN —

It was billed as Britain’s answer to the Met Gala, and last night’s inaugural “Vogue World” at the Theatre Royal on London’s Drury Lane didn’t disappoint.

Stars turned out in force for the extravaganza — organized by US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful — heralding the start of London Fashion Week.

As one would expect from an Anna Wintour creation, the guestlist was suitably illustrious. While actor Sienna Miller was the queen of the red carpet in a white puffball Schiaparelli creation that displayed her growing baby bump (Miller is expecting her second child), actual British royalty was also in attendance thanks to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (in Richard Quinn and Fendi, respectively).

Sienna Miller, who is expecting her second child, wowed onlookers with a bold Schiaparelli look that accentuated her baby bump. Yui Mok/AP

Elsewhere, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan mixed with the likes of movie director Baz Luhrmann, actors such as Kate Winslet, Jared Leto, Jodie Turner Smith and Maisie Williams, alongside a host of performers, models and fashion designers such as Stella McCartney, Christopher Kane and Victoria Beckham.

Inside the 200-year-old venue, around 1,500 guests took their seats at tables covered in red linen to watch an hour-long paean to theaters’ opening nights, creatively directed by BAFTA- and Olivier Award-winning director Stephen Daldry.

Footage projected onto a big screen showed designer John Galliano dressing Kate Moss in custom Maison Margiela in real time, before she appeared on stage to kick-off proceedings.

There was opera by Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu, singer FKA Twigs performed with the Rambert ballet company, rapper Stormzy and actor Sophie Okonedo staged a Shakespeare-inspired duet and actors Damien Lewis, Sienna Miller, Cush Jumbo, James Corden, Damian Lewis and James McAvoy teamed up for an original comedy sketch.

The event culminated with a live performance of “Sweet Dreams” by Annie Lennox (wearing custom Richard Quinn) and a mega runway show capped by the appearance of British Vogue’s current cover stars, the original supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to London-based performing arts organizations, including the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House, the Royal Ballet, Southbank Sinfonia and Rambert, many of whom have struggled since the pandemic.

British actress and model Jodie Turner Smith wore a daring Nensi Dojaka number, and was one of several celebrities to wear a bow to the red carpet. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

British television presenter AJ Odudu is all ruffles in a shimmery metallic purple extravaganza by Robert Wun. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Actress and singer Dove Cameron went back to the future in a shiny silver suit and matching bikini top. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, looked elegant in an emerald silk dress by Fendi. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, opted for a floral midi dress by designer Richard Quinn, who has a longstanding association with the British royal family. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Actor Damian Lewis (left) wears a black Lanvin suit jacket and yellow trousers while walking down the red carpet with singer-songwriter Alison Mosshart (right), who rocked a pink suit and orange and black star-spangled shirt. Yui Mok/AP

Alexa Chung wore a black feathery two-piece by Nicklas Skovgaard with Boucheron jewelry. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Kate Winslet went for casual chic in a loose-fit two-piece white suit with a beige bustier underneath. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Actress Anna Shaffer paired a satin Miu Miu bralet and matching skirt with a structured black blazer accented with a dark rosette and white pocket square. David Fisher/Shutterstock/Shutterstock/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Left to right: Model Poppy Delevingne, fashion designer Stella McCartney and actress Carrie Mulligan pose together on the red carpet. Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Jenna Coleman wore a silky black dress, from Rodarte’s Fall-Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, and a white lace shawl. Yui Mok - PA Images/Getty Images

In contrast to the dark look he sported at this week’s MTV Video Music Awards, Jared Leto opted for a loose oversize white jacket, black pants and a smear of turquoise eyeshadow. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Maisie Williams wore a Maison Margiela outfit consisting of a delicate helmet-like mesh fascinator and a black mini dress with Peter Pan collar and cut-off fishnet tights. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Model Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger, donned a pinstripe bow-shaped silk Vivienne Westwood dress and mohair animal-print shoes. Yui Mok - PA Images/Getty Images

British rapper Stormzy wore an outfit straight from Italian label Ferragamo’s latest runway. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Olympic diver Tom Daley wore an asymmetric top under his playful gray suit. Yui Mok - PA Images/Getty Images

Actress Gemma Chan looked elegant as ever in a long, dark silver Louis Vuitton strapless dress. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rita Ora arrived in a black Alaïa mermaid gown sourced from eBay. Hollie Adams/Reuters