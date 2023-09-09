VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Isabelle Huppert attends a red carpet for the movie "Maestro" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
French actress Isabelle Huppert wore a silver fringed Balenciaga dress for the premiere of the Leonard Berstein biopic "Maestro."
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
The actors’ and writers’ strikes have rendered one of the movie industry’s most glamorous red carpets eerily quiet.

Celebrities have traditionally flocked to the Venice Film Festival each September, arriving at the historic Palazzo del Cinema — sometimes by boat — for premieres and the waiting cameras. But with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFRA) locked in industrial disputes over residuals, higher wages and artificial intelligence, among other things, actors have this year been prohibited from promoting their movies.

In their absence, however, models, influencers, designers and figures from independent European cinema have been thrust into the Venice spotlight. And there have been plenty of elegant looks on display, from Spanish model Eugenia Silva’s dramatic Armani Privé gown to Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s effortless white suit.

Red carpets without actors have repercussions for Hollywood ‘glam squads’

And not all the A-listers stayed away. Adam Driver, for one, attended the premiere of his new movie “Ferrari” (in which he plays automative mogul Enzo Ferrari) thanks to a SAG-AFTRA waiver allowing actors to promote independent projects. Others, too, took advantage of the agreement, meaning that at least a little Hollywood sparkle found its way onto these most muted of red carpets.

Scroll down for some of the best looks from this year’s festival.

Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)
Actor Adam Driver in a suave black tuxedo on the red carpet for the biopic "Ferrari."
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Jonica T. Gibbs attends a red carpet for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Actress and comedian Jonica T. Gibbs wore a double-breasted Chanel dress to the premiere of her new movie "Dogman".
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Hungarian model Barbara Palvin wears a navy Giorgio Armani dress at the "Poor Things" premiere.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Eugenia Silva attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Spanish model Eugenia Silva arrived in a dramatic pink feather coat and a black strapless gown by Armani Privé.
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Flora Dalle Vacche attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Italian influencer Flora Dalle Vacche looked elegant in a sleek white gown by Israeli label Galia Lahav.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Amanda Collin attends a red carpet for the movie "Bastarden (The Promised Land)" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Danish actress Amanda Collin wore matching Chanel separates on the red carpet for "Bastarden (The Promised Land)."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Madisin Rian attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty)
Model Madisin Rian wowed in an all-white Armani Privé outfit.
John Phillips/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Pierpaolo Piccioli attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli looked relaxed in a sharp white suit.
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14074035au) VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Toni Garrn attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 30 Aug 2023
German model Toni Garrn opted for a silver metallic number by Italian dressmaker Alberta Ferretti.
Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Anna Dello Russo attends a red carpet for the Kineo Prize Award 2023 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Italian fashion journalist and former Vogue Japan editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo wore bright pink Armani Privé.
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock (14084140x) Georgina Rodriguez 'Enea' premiere, 80th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 05 Sep 2023
At the "Enea" premiere, model Georgina Rodriguez, partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo wore a red Vetements dress with white gloves and jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.
Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matteo Rasero/LaPresse/Shutterstock (14081864ac) Venezia Spettacolo 80. International Film Festival Red Carpet Film Priscilla Pictured: Bella Thorne September, 4 2023 Venice, Italy 80th International Film Festival Venice Film Festival Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Movie Priscilla in the photo: Bella Thorne Red Carpet Film Priscilla - 80th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2023
Actress Bella Thorne in a strapless Dior dress at the premiere of Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla," a biopic of Elvis Presley's ex-wife.
Matteo Rasero/LaPresse/Shutterstock
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Jacob Elordi attends a red carpet for the movie ''Priscilla'' at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via AP)
Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley in ''Priscilla," also made an appearance.
Luca Carlino/Nurpho/AP
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14075812e) Neelam Gill 'Poor Things' premiere, 80th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 01 Sep 2023
British model Neelam Gill wore Armani Privè to the "Poor Things" premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Influencer Leonie Hanne attends a red carpet for the Campari Passion For Film Award Ceremony & "The Palace" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
German influencer Leonie Hanne looked regal in a custom gold number by Turkish designer Mahboobeh Bolandy.
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena de Ferrari attends a red carpet for the movie "Maestro" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Italian Actress Serena de Ferrari chose a Moschino dress embellished with gold hearts for the "Maestro" premiere.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images