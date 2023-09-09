CNN —

The actors’ and writers’ strikes have rendered one of the movie industry’s most glamorous red carpets eerily quiet.

Celebrities have traditionally flocked to the Venice Film Festival each September, arriving at the historic Palazzo del Cinema — sometimes by boat — for premieres and the waiting cameras. But with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFRA) locked in industrial disputes over residuals, higher wages and artificial intelligence, among other things, actors have this year been prohibited from promoting their movies.

In their absence, however, models, influencers, designers and figures from independent European cinema have been thrust into the Venice spotlight. And there have been plenty of elegant looks on display, from Spanish model Eugenia Silva’s dramatic Armani Privé gown to Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s effortless white suit.

And not all the A-listers stayed away. Adam Driver, for one, attended the premiere of his new movie “Ferrari” (in which he plays automative mogul Enzo Ferrari) thanks to a SAG-AFTRA waiver allowing actors to promote independent projects. Others, too, took advantage of the agreement, meaning that at least a little Hollywood sparkle found its way onto these most muted of red carpets.

Scroll down for some of the best looks from this year’s festival.

Actor Adam Driver in a suave black tuxedo on the red carpet for the biopic "Ferrari." Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Jonica T. Gibbs wore a double-breasted Chanel dress to the premiere of her new movie "Dogman". Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin wears a navy Giorgio Armani dress at the "Poor Things" premiere. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Spanish model Eugenia Silva arrived in a dramatic pink feather coat and a black strapless gown by Armani Privé. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Italian influencer Flora Dalle Vacche looked elegant in a sleek white gown by Israeli label Galia Lahav. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Danish actress Amanda Collin wore matching Chanel separates on the red carpet for "Bastarden (The Promised Land)." Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Model Madisin Rian wowed in an all-white Armani Privé outfit. John Phillips/Getty Images

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli looked relaxed in a sharp white suit. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

German model Toni Garrn opted for a silver metallic number by Italian dressmaker Alberta Ferretti. Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Italian fashion journalist and former Vogue Japan editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo wore bright pink Armani Privé. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

At the "Enea" premiere, model Georgina Rodriguez, partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo wore a red Vetements dress with white gloves and jewelry by Pasquale Bruni. Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock

Actress Bella Thorne in a strapless Dior dress at the premiere of Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla," a biopic of Elvis Presley's ex-wife. Matteo Rasero/LaPresse/Shutterstock

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley in ''Priscilla," also made an appearance. Luca Carlino/Nurpho/AP

British model Neelam Gill wore Armani Privè to the "Poor Things" premiere. David Fisher/Shutterstock

German influencer Leonie Hanne looked regal in a custom gold number by Turkish designer Mahboobeh Bolandy. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images