The design of diplomacy: See inside the lavish reception rooms at the US State Department

Washington, DC CNN —

Standing outside the modern, minimalist exterior of the US State Department’s Harry S. Truman Building in the nation’s capital, it’s difficult to picture the ornate reception rooms on its seventh and eighth floors.

"America's Collection: The Art and Architecture of the Diplomatic Reception Rooms at the US Department of State." Courtesy Rizzoli

It’s a dichotomy outlined in the opening pages of the new book “America’s Collection: The Art and Architecture of the Diplomatic Reception Rooms at the US Department of State.” Describing the building’s outward appearance, politely, as “massive, understated and ever so slightly aesthetically unappealing,” US Climate Envoy John Kerry, who previously served as secretary of state during the Obama administration, writes that many visitors to the building have no idea “of the treasures that can be found inside.”

And while Kerry notes that the Truman Building’s exterior is unassuming “by design,” the reception rooms inside are lavish for a similar reason: they provide the nation’s diplomats with “the biggest home field advantage, just one mahogany elevator ride away.”

That advantage, Kerry writes, allows guests to the State Department to “experience something akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the picture changes from black and white to color.”

Ornate columns feature in the west antechamber of the Treaty Room Suite. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room, which features the Great Seal of the United States on its ceiling. Architect John Blatteau took inspiration from English, French and Italian sources when designing the room, the book states. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The Thomas Jefferson State Reception Room. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The James Monroe State Reception Room, which was designed by Walter M. Macomber. Inspired by Virginia plantation houses, the room features a fireplace mantel from the early 1800s. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The James Monroe State Reception Room. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The John Quincy Adams State Drawing Room. The reception rooms, as well as the antiques and artifacts therein, "(celebrate) all people who aspire to be free and to shape their own futures," John Kerry writes in his foreword to "America's Collection." Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The James Madison State Dining Room. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The Dolley Madison Powder Room. Designed by John Blatteau, visitors can take in late 19th-century artworks from American impressionists Childe Hassam and Edmund C. Tarbell. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The Martin Van Buren Sitting Room. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The Henry Clay State Dining Room. The room's design borrows from the exterior of Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington; it also features ​​an intricate wallpaper that is over 200 years old and shows a scene from the Odyssey. Bruce M. White/Courtesy Rizzoli The design of diplomacy: See inside the lavish reception rooms at the US State Department Prev Next

Rooms that take you back in time

“America’s Collection” gives those without diplomatic credentials a chance to experience that moment. (In-person tours are temporarily closed to the public, though visitors can also explore rooms online in a self-guided virtual walk-through.) The book offers a closer look at the rooms and collection, which includes an architect’s table said to have been used by Thomas Jefferson, furniture from the family of Francis Scott Key, author of the American national anthem, and silver crafted by Paul Revere for John Adams.

Its publication arrives amid the 240th anniversary of the Treaty of Paris, which ended the American Revolution in 1783 — a fitting moment because most of the Diplomatic Reception rooms take inspiration from that era.

The Truman Building was completed in 1941, with a State Department extension added by 1960. In both cases, the architects favored modern design styles, shying away from excessive embellishments and embracing an understated minimalism. The rooms’ original interiors featured dark wood paneling and pale carpet on the floor, with hardly any artwork on the walls.

But while the building’s design was oriented toward the future, curator Clement Conger and architect Edward Vason Jones looked to the past when tasked with the reception rooms’ renovation in the 1960s. Relying on private donations, both men set out to redesign the rooms and build an extensive collection of American art. Over the years, other curators and architects continued their work.