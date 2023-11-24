London CNN —

The Coliseum in London’s West End is used to staging epic theatrical productions. But even for the capital’s largest theater, this was unique.

With a cast of more than 70 actors, dancers and musicians, “The Mongol Khan” is a riot of color and sound. But the political backdrop to the production is a lot more complicated than the sets that were inspired by Mongolia’s famous “steppe” region.

This is the first Mongolian production to tour internationally, an “example of soft power” according to one expert, that saw it banned in China earlier this year.

With costumes based on archaeological discoveries, the 2.5 hour show was adapted from a 1998 play called The State without a Seal (Tamagui Tor in Mongolian) by writer and poet Lkhagvasuren Bavuu. It tells the fictional tale of a king in Central Asia about 2,000 years ago, who must make sacrifices for the future of his empire.

After two sold-out previews last week, the multi-million dollar production officially opened on Monday evening (November 20). The gala event saw VIP guests pouring into the grand theater and demand was so high that the show started 30 minutes late.

But the fact that the curtains even lifted was a feat.

A disrupted start

Just two months ago, the production was shut down shortly before its opening night in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia.

Mongolia’s southerly neighbor is nominally an “autonomous region” of China with a population of 24 million people, of which about four million are ethnic Mongols — some of whom have expressed grievances against Beijing’s policies, reinforcing separatist sentiments among the Mongolian diaspora to see the region unite with Mongolia (home to about 3.5 million people).

“The Inner Mongolians invited us, the Chinese kicked us out,” director Hero Baatar told CNN via a translator, adding that the performers were also banned from wearing traditional Mongolian outfits in public and placed under constant surveillance while in Hohhot.

The director had brought his production to Hohhot because the cast and crew — who had already completed a hugely successful 170-show run at a 550-seat theatre in Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar — needed to test out the expanded version of the play ahead of its two-week run at the much-larger London Coliseum and Mongolia’s theaters were too small.

Trucks full of costumes, set pieces and lighting drove across the Gobi Desert to Hohhot, and the performers and crew flown in to set up and rehearse.

But when they arrived, the production was halted, first when the fire sprinkler system came on unexpectedly, then due to a power outage just moments before the opening night. The cast and crew were then sent to an alternative theater in the city of Ordos, a three-hour drive away. However, after setting up again, the performers were locked out of the building and all three planned shows had to be cancelled.

The show, which opened in London's Coliseum theater on November 20, runs until December 2. Katja Ogrin

“It was quite shocking because we had all the permissions,” said co-producer Unurmaa Janchiv via video call.

“We’re used to censorship but it was very strange. Our history has been rewritten several times unfortunately, and as you know we are in a very delicate location,” Janchiv said, referring to Mongolia’s “complicated history” with its two superpower neighbors, Russia and China.

A more muted issue

John Man — author of several books on Mongolia and Genghis Khan and who translated “The Mongol Khan” into English for the production’s surtitles — believes it’s not the content of the play that raised the ire of Chinese authorities, but rather the cultural significance.

“They don’t fear the play, they fear the culture and the Mongolian language,” he said in an interview with CNN. “The fear would be that the Mongolians of Inner Mongolia would become a mirror image of what’s happening in Xinjiang with the Uyghurs”, referring to separatist sentiment that rose in Xinjiang in the 1990s. In recent years, that dissent has been brutally crushed, prompting global condemnation including from the UK, which in 2021 accused Beijing of committing genocide in Xinjiang.

Unlike Tibet and Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia has largely avoided violent ethnic unrest in recent decades, but the Mongolian culture and language have still become a target under leader Xi Jinping’s intensifying push to assimilate ethnic minorities.

Plays like “The Mongol Khan” were “historically OK until quite recently because the culture of ethnic minorities was regarded as a tourist asset,” said Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese Studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, who recently co-authored a report on the challenges and prospects that Mongolia faces.

But for a country which has 95% of its exports going through China, Mongolia is hardly going to bite the hand that feeds it, Brown said via video chat. “(The play) is useful but it’s hardly contemporary… It’s a bit old-fashioned,” Brown, who lived in Inner Mongolia for several years in the mid-1990s, said. “The Mongolian government is not using this as soft propaganda, it’s just entertainment.”

The show's costumes are based on archaeological discoveries. Katja Ogrin

Beijing’s issues with the play could run deeper, he said.

“(Beijing) probably does see (the play) as Mongolian propaganda but it’s whether they feel threatened by it.