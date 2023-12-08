New York City CNN —
Swarovski has opened a new flagship store in New York, and its glitzy interiors will have visitors stepping into a world of candy-colored crystal.
The new Swarovski on Fifth is a two-floor, 14,000-square-foot retail space that celebrates the luxury brand’s storied history while offering its collections across jewelry, home decor and accessories. It features vibrant color-blocked areas in bright pink, yellow, green, with oversized gem-like octagons appearing all around both the façade and interior — including the shape of an opulent pink staircase that leads visitors through an installation of the history of the 128-year-old brand and its influence on both haute couture and Hollywood.