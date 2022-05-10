as we are
as we are
a series about the origins of certain societal standards and the forces rapidly expanding our definition of beauty today.
Introducing As We Are
beauty
Big and bushy or barely there, who decides which brows are beautiful?
beauty
Symbols of power and community: Uncovering meaning in manicures
beauty
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown wants to help men embrace their baldness
beauty
Cute or complicated? Why every freckle has a story to tell
Related stories
beauty
On deeply personal terms, Asian Americans are disrupting the beauty industry
Hannah Bae, CNN
beauty
From rainbow to gray: The evolution of hair dye
Marianna Cerini, CNN
beauty
A history of beauty trends -- and the standards that shaped them
Leah Dolan, CNN
arts
'Pretty Boys' author David Yi on male beauty and 7 cultural offerings that redefine masculinity
Jacqui Palumbo, CNN
beauty
Teens are worried about wrinkles. Here's how Gen Z is helping to fuel a beauty boom
Leah Dolan, CNN
beauty
Selena Gomez: How beauty can influence our mental health
Selena Gomez
beauty
Why women feel pressured to shave
Marianna Cerini, CNN
beauty
With hair loss on the rise, Asia's men grapple with what it means to be bald
Oscar Holland, CNN