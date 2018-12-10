CNN Series: 'American Style'

CNN Series: 'American Style'

This 4-part miniseries examines how America's changing style trends have historically mirrored the political, social and economic climate of the nation. Watch at 9 p.m. ET on January 13 and January 20.
Watch Next
How the biker jacket became one of the coolest items in your closet
success
01 see her work jane henry 2
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn upon arrival on Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2018, following a tripl to Ohio. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
fashion
american style vod 1_00004606
american style vod 6_00005909
american style vod 2_00005215
american style vod 3_00002229
american style vod 4_00001117
american style vod 5_00005516
OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Christopher Wylie attends the Salons during #BoFVOICES on November 29, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)
L-R: Allegra Versace Beck, Lady Gaga, and Donatella Versace arrive at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2016 in New York. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Samantha Tse, CNN
NEW YORK - MAY 5: Tziporah Salamon poses for a photograph in her apartment on Friday, May 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Landon Nordeman)
Isabel Slone, CNN
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Models walk the runway for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during NYFW at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 12, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)
Mikelle Street, CNN
Samantha Tse, CNN
Designer Ralph Lauren waves after showing his Fall-Winter 2008 women's collection.
fashion
Channing Hargrove, Refinery29
Allyssia Alleyne, CNN
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (L) shakes hands with U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) as Associate Justice Stephen Breyer look son before President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 28, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Rhonda Garelick, CNN
SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
Channing Hargrove, Refinery29
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.