A space for humans and pigeons to share is among the highlights of Dubai Design Week

By Arya Jyothi, CNN
Published 4:20 AM EST, Fri November 10, 2023
Designer and architect Ahmad Alkattan created these structures, called "Designest," to provide shade and shelter for humans and pigeons alike. They were among more than 30 designs for installations submitted to Dubai Design Week that have been built in the city's Design District.
Chosen for the headline feature at Dubai Design Week, this installation by Abdalla Almulla is made entirely from palm trees.
Designed by Bahraini architect Sara Al Rayyes, this installation seeks to preserve Bahrain's pearling heritage by harnessing "the overlooked treasure of mother-of-pearl oysters, a typically discarded material in the pearling industry."
Named "Shaking Sanctuary: Urban Shade," this installation features flexible rods that move in response to visitors' movements. Created by nngg Studio, the canopies are inspired by the native fauna found in the United Arab Emirates.
The design for "Arabi-an Tea House" was first unveiled at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale by Mitsubishi Jisho Design. Constructed from local food waste, including tea dregs and grapes, this structure will house a tea master during Dubai Design Week to conduct tea ceremonies.
This light installation named "The Future Will Be Sown" is made from dried loofah, an agricultural by-product. Designed by India-based Made In Earth, the installation seeks to emphasize the need for a future of "regenerative growth, and climate positive action."
Moey Studio designed these "Circles of Trust," which give discarded tires a new life.
Made entirely from paper and cardboard pulp from delivery boxes and paper bags, "Pulp Fractions" was created by Dubai-based architecture and interior design firm TEE VEE EFF.
Named "Naseej" ("to weave" in Arabic), this wooden structure by Emirati architect AlZaina Lootah and Indian architect Sahil Rattha Singh was designed for inner reflection and contemplation.
Editor’s Note: This CNN series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

When you think of Dubai, you might picture its iconic skyline and breathtaking architecture. Now, a group of architects and designers is embracing sustainable innovation to create installations that are only a fraction of the size of the city’s soaring towers, but no less inspired.

Among them, Dubai-based Syrian Ahmad Alkattan has created a cocoon-style intimate outdoor social space where designers can “hatch” their ideas. Not only does it offer shade and seating for humans — it also provides shelter to pigeons.

Named “Designest,” it is inspired by the historical significance of pigeon towers in the Arabian Peninsula, where buildings that often featured beautiful arches and detailed engravings were built to protect pigeons during harsh weather and collect their feces for use as fertilizer, as well as showcasing the wealth of the tower’s owner.

Designest features pigeon nests at the top of the oblong structure, while three arched entrances at the bottom welcome human visitors. The sections for humans and pigeons are separated, and bird feces collected from the top section will be used as fertilizer for plants in Dubai’s Design District.