A space for humans and pigeons to share is among the highlights of Dubai Design Week

When you think of Dubai, you might picture its iconic skyline and breathtaking architecture. Now, a group of architects and designers is embracing sustainable innovation to create installations that are only a fraction of the size of the city’s soaring towers, but no less inspired.
Among them, Dubai-based Syrian Ahmad Alkattan has created a cocoon-style intimate outdoor social space where designers can “hatch” their ideas. Not only does it offer shade and seating for humans — it also provides shelter to pigeons.
Named “Designest,” it is inspired by the historical significance of pigeon towers in the Arabian Peninsula, where buildings that often featured beautiful arches and detailed engravings were built to protect pigeons during harsh weather and collect their feces for use as fertilizer, as well as showcasing the wealth of the tower’s owner.
Designest features pigeon nests at the top of the oblong structure, while three arched entrances at the bottom welcome human visitors. The sections for humans and pigeons are separated, and bird feces collected from the top section will be used as fertilizer for plants in Dubai’s Design District.