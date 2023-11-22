CNN —

Soheila Sokhanvari’s retrospective “We Could Be Heroes…” takes its name from David Bowie’s 1977 classic “Heroes,” a song which has particular resonance for the Iranian born, UK-based artist. Like the two lovers separated by the Berlin Wall in Bowie’s song, Sokhanvari was separated from everything she knew and loved by the 1979 Revolution.

The experience inspired her vibrantly patterned miniature paintings which evoke a hazily remembered pre-revolutionary past where progressive and conservative values co-existed — albeit uneasily — and resurrects icons the Islamic Republic sought to destroy.

In “Conquest of the Garden,” Sokhanvari's mother can be seen sitting on a chintzy chair in a walled garden decorated in bold Islamic tiles. Fists rise up from the flowerbeds. Courtesy the artist/Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery

Sokhanvari, now 59, arrived in the UK in 1978 as a 14-year-old to stay with family friends, having never been away from loved ones before. The plan was for her to be educated in the UK before returning to Iran, but then the revolution began.

“Overnight I lost access to everyone I loved, my language, my culture, everything,” said Sokhanvari from her home in Cambridge via Zoom. She found consolation in a family photo album her mother had packed for her and began drawing from the images. “When I was drawing the people in the photos came alive and I could relive that moment again. It helped me cope with the longing for my family and my people,” she recalled.

The artist’s way

For as long as she can remember Sokhanvari had wanted to be an artist, but she initially trained as a research scientist to please her mother. However it was a profession from which she always felt alienated. “I felt like I was trespassing in the world of science,” she said.

A serious cycling accident in 1997 was the catalyst for Sokhanvari to finally follow her dream. “I promised myself that if I regained my health I would become an artist. I didn’t want any regrets in my life,” she explained.

A serious cycling accident 25 years ago led Soheila Sokhanvari to follow her dream of becoming an artist. Daniele Mah

In Sokhanvari’s early work, she used Iranian crude oil — the discovery of which in 1908 would lead to international intrigue, coups and violence — to create sepia-tinged drawings of family holidays and popular culture in pre-revolutionary Iran. The seemingly nostalgic pictures suggest that through our use of oil “we are all implicated in these histories. There isn’t a person on this planet who hasn’t used crude oil in some way. It’s in our clothes, in plastic, in paints,” said Sokhanvari. The images encourage us to acknowledge that the politics around its production and supply “comes with environmental, economic, and human cost,” she said.

But it is her later miniatures for which she has become best known. Painted in egg tempera (pigment mixed with egg yolk) on a parchment made from calf vellum (calf skin) using a squirrel hair brush — a technique traditionally associated with Persian miniatures — each small painting takes Sokhanvari between six and 12 weeks to create, working a minimum of 12-hours a day.

"Bang" shows actor Faranak Mirghaharin — well known in Iran in the 1960s — holding a gun. Courtesy the artist/Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery

Her first major solo show, “Rebel Rebel”, which focused on her series of female performers silenced by the revolution, was warmly received by critics when it opened at the Barbican in London in 2022. Jackie Wullschläger in The Financial Times praised her “defiantly joyful art” while Jonathan Jones in The Guardian called it “ the opposite of instant art.”

Sokhanvari’s initial inspiration for her miniatures was the family photographs which had consoled her throughout her childhood. “My father and mother were my muses, they were these characters that I built up a story around,” she said. Pre-revolution her father worked as a fashion designer and model and encouraged Sokhanvari’s beehive-wearing mother to embrace western fashions. However her grandmother was far more traditional. “In the same family you can have this chasm between people who embraced western ideologies and those who rejected them,” she recalled.

Starman (2020). The artist uses some traditional Persian techniques to create her work. Courtesy the artist/Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery

The conflicted ideologies are addressed via the combination of western and Islamic patterns in her work. “I put the two together because these people are trying to negotiate the two opposing cultures,” she said. In “Conquest of the Garden” (2016) her mother can be seen sitting on a chintzy chair in a walled garden decorated in bold Islamic tiles. Fists rise up from the flowerbeds.

Shining a spotlight on the hidden

It was in 2019 that Sokhavani began to focus on Iranian female performers such as actress Kobra Saeedi, who could no longer work following the 1979 revolution. Banned from performing, singing or dancing in public, many other artists were also imprisoned and allegedly tortured. Any films they had appeared in were burned and their images destroyed as the new regime attempted to erase any evidence that they had ever existed.