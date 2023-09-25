The objects we keep when loved ones die — and what they say about mourning

CNN —

After Jody Servon’s father died, she kept his hairbrush safe in a Ziploc bag.

“That way it still preserved his smell,” the artist and professor said over Zoom.

That year, 2006, was a difficult one for Servon. She also lost three close friends, and in her grief began working with a photographer to document a pair of inanimate but oddly intimate objects: the hairbrush and her late grandfather’s dentures.

“My aunt was cleaning out his house and didn’t know what to do with them,” Servon said of the latter, which she received unexpectedly in the mail. “Imagine my surprise opening up this package!”

Her project grew from there. In the years since, she has gathered the stories behind dozens of objects that people have kept after their loved ones died.

A pair of porcelain lamps featured in "Saved: Objects of the Dead." Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com "She was trying to preserve it but was also wearing and washing it," artist Jody Servon said of an interviewee who had kept her father's old boy scout shirt. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com An amputee's prosthetic leg, kept by his daughter. "Now that Daddy's gone, she's thought of turning his leg into a lamp," reads Delaney-Ullman's accompanying prose, all of which was based on interviews with the items' owners. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com "He never spoke of the forks his son found in the Bavarian apartment, though he loved to talk," Delaney-Ullman writes in the book. "Now they're not nearly as shiny." Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com This metal colander is among the everyday items that Servon's interviewees selected for the project. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com "It's not an especially good scraper," reads this entry, before adding of its erstwhile owner: "His garage workshop held a trove of tools — with them, his grandson thought, you could fix most anything." Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com This item tells the story of a woman, Elaine, who sewed and sold star-shaped gifts prior to her murder. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com A woman's high-school diploma, kept by her daughter after her death. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com A religious garment, known as a scapular, kept by the offspring of a devout catholic woman. The book entry reads: "Mom became obsessed with Mary sightings; drove the family to see Nancy Fowler, the visionary of Conyers, GA, where the Virgin Mary sometimes appears in a farmhouse or sometimes as a sign in the sun." Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com "Saved: Objects of the Dead," published by Artsuite (Wilson, NC), is available now. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com

“Working on the project became a place for me to go with my grief and process it, but also a way to share these magical stories that other people had — these things they held dear but seemed mundane or unimportant to others,” said Servon, who coordinates an art management program at Appalachian State University.

Based on more than a decade’s worth of interviews with friends, students and members of her North Carolina community, Servon’s new book, “Saved: Objects of the Dead,” is a moving portrait of grief. Produced with long-time collaborator Lorene Delany-Ullman, who wrote the accompanying prose for each item, it features your typical heirlooms, like jewelry, but also remnants of the everyday — a leather card holder, a bent metal colander, a plastic scraper tool.

Some objects are literal, corporeal reminders of their former owners. There’s the prosthetic leg of an amputee whose daughter once joked with him about converting his manmade limb into a vacuum cleaner so he could clean the kitchen as he cooked. “Now that Daddy’s gone, she’s thought of turning his leg into a lamp,” Delany-Ullman writes.

“Grace uses Alan’s hairbrush every day,” reads Delaney-Ullman's prose, all of which was based on interviews with the items' owners. “She thinks his and her strands of hair commingle between the bent prongs.” Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com

There’s also the brush that — like the one Servon’s father once used — still contains its erstwhile owner’s hair. “Grace uses Alan’s hairbrush every day,” reads the accompanying prose. “She thinks his and her strands of hair commingle between the bent prongs.”

Others are heavy, heartbreaking reminders of lost potential and lives curtailed. A tiny tuxedo, worn by a child who died in infancy but nonetheless kept for over two decades, speaks of a grieving mother’s suffering. A simple pinecone, kept by a breast cancer victim’s friend, tells the story not only of the woman’s death but that of her murdered teenage daughter.

“I used to think that when somebody dies, you have this window of time where you can talk about it or express your condolences,” Servon said. “But that person never leaves you, that love never leaves you and that grief never leaves you — so people want to hear about the memories. They want to hear that person’s name.”

A slot machine kept by its former owners' niece, who recalls playing with it as a child. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com

Power of memory

Servon and Delany-Ullman say the project has been therapeutic for the interviewees — and themselves. Servon used it to connect with people around her, with the objects serving as proxies through which difficult topics could be broached.

The pair asked subjects to choose one possession, before interviewing each person about their relationship with the object and its former owner.

“I think it opened up all new ways of communicating for me,” Servon said, adding: “(Being there for someone) is not just dropping off a casserole — it’s listening, supporting and giving companionship, where possible. That’s something that has been really meaningful for me when working on this.”

A woman's high-school diploma, kept by her daughter after her death, is among dozens of objects featured in the book. Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman/savedobjectsofthedead.com

Strangers, too, have felt emboldened. Servon recalled an interaction with a museum cafe worker who asked about the project: “We told her about it, and then she told us the story of her son’s passing… She shared this tragedy with us — and we’re strangers. We could have just said pleasantries to each other and never thought about it again, but now I’ll never forget that woman.”

In the same spirit, Servon and Delany-Ullman are inviting people to share photos of their own loved ones’ objects, with a story or poem, via the project’s social media pages. The submissions have been as diverse as those in the book, though they all share a common message: that clinging to something can help with letting go.

“The grief doesn’t go away,” Servon said. “It changes and evolves.”

“Saved: Objects of the Dead,” published by Artsuite (Wilson, NC), is available now.