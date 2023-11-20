CNN —

The stars were not quite out in force at the Billboard Music Awards last night, which was held in several live venues across California. Instead, the occasion was a disparate affair with stars appearing remotely from “global locations, in the midst of sold-out tours, and in custom venues,” organizers said.

Fans on social media weren’t too happy about the new format, but that didn’t stop singers Mariah Carey, Karol G and Bebe Rexha from strutting their stuff on the various black carpets.

Carey was ready to reprise her role as the “Queen of Christmas” in a white pleated crystal trimmed minidress with faux fur lined sleeves, that gave a nod to her outfit in her 1994 hit single “All I want for Christmas is you,” while also bringing some 1960s glam with oversized oval sunglasses and thigh-high boots.

Colombian singer songwriter Karol G donned a sheer beige latex two-piece, its reddish-brown sinewy accents alongside the star’s wet-look hair styling giving her a just-out-of-the-shower feel. Meanwhile, songstress Bebe Rexha looked out of this world in a silver and metallic bustier with side train and mermaid skirt, sheer black gloves and a sparkling necklace.

See below for some of the looks from the evening’s black carpet.

Snow Queen: Mariah Carey walked the black carpet in an all-white ice-skater chic minidress trimmed with crystals and faux fur, completing the look with high heeled boots, sparkling butterfly rings and Chanel sunglasses. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae wears a sheer white tank, utilitarian Givenchy kilt, black boots paired with sparkling chokers and rings. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

Smart casual: Rapper Jermaine Dupri chose a black and white varsity jacket branded with his "So So Def" record label’s logo, white Nike Air Force 1s and Dior bucket hat. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

Bringing the glamor: Bebe Rexha's futuristic black corset two-piece gown was paired with sheer "nail gloves" by American couturier Garo Sparo. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

Knockout! Boxer Mike Tyson accessorized his casual look with a pair of red and black boxing gloves from his own line. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

A moment of brightness: Social media stars Anna Sitar and Josh 'Bru' Brubaker brought splashes of color to the otherwise monochromatic affair. Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty Images

Daring to bare: Karol G in her sheer beige latex two-piece, paired with clear Gianvito Rossi Metropolis stiletto sandals. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images