CNN —

Growing up in Rock Point, Arizona in the Navajo Nation, Ralph Lauren’s inaugural “artist in residence,” Naiomi Glasses, already held a close connection with the New York City-based label.

“It’s always been a brand that I can associate with family,” the seventh-generation Diné (Navajo) textile artist and weaver told CNN, recalling how her mom would dress her in Ralph Lauren polos, Oxford shoes and knit dresses, but paired with traditional Diné pieces — a fashion practice she continues today. (Diné is translated as “the people” in the community’s own language; “Navajo” is derived from the Tewa-Pueblo term “nava hu,” or “place of large planted fields.”)

Family is extremely important to Glasses, who learned weaving from her paternal grandmother and her brother (and design partner). Glasses initially envisioned creating “floor rugs, blankets and possibly fashion” as a career path — though “possibly” turned out to be quite the understatement.

It was at her mother’s suggestion that an 18-year-old Glasses first “put pen to paper” to cement her goals of working in fashion, and with heritage brands like Ralph Lauren. From that point onwards, “the only way you can describe how it all happened is ‘serendipitous,’” said the now-24-year-old (pictured above). Ryan RedCorn/Courtesy Ralph Lauren

“I really have to thank both my mom Cynthia and my dad Tyler Sr. for instilling this confidence in me,” said Glasses, crediting her parents for encouraging her to realize her dreams — and of working with Ralph Lauren specifically.

After finishing an internship with Creative Futures Collective, which paired her with Gabriella Hearst to weave colorful details onto the designer’s Spring-Summer 2022 runway pieces, she received a call from the organization’s co-founder Jai Al-Attas: “I met someone that works at Ralph Lauren,” she recalled them saying. “And apparently, they have been wanting to get in contact with you.”

Redefining ‘heritage’

Since its foundation in 1967, Ralph Lauren has established itself as a fashion arbiter of a singular “Americana” aesthetic, oft-associated with its iconic polo shirts, cable-knit sweaters and khakis. Historically, the country club uniform, and its related culture, conjures connotations both of exclusivity and exclusion, but in recent years the label has worked to redefine its brand means to consumers.

In 2020, Ralph Lauren launched initiatives to expand its “collegiate sensibility,” which first resulted in a 2022 collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges incorporating the traditions and styles of historically Black colleges and universities. That same year, it announced the “artist in residence” series, which highlights Native and Indigenous artisans — a program that’s part of “broader efforts to shift from inspiration to collaboration with communities that have inspired Ralph Lauren,” the label said in a statement.

“Ralph Lauren has always been inspired by the people, art and cultures that make up America,” wrote David Lauren, son of founder Ralph and the company’s chief branding and innovation officer, in an email to CNN. “What has changed is how we are bringing these stories to life and ensuring that we do so in a way that is inclusive of those who own them.”

“We are a window for the world into America — not just American style,” he added. “That’s a real responsibility, and that means continuously asking ourselves what is inspirational and aspirational to us and pushing ourselves to be more and more authentic in the stories we tell.”

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collaboration kicks off the program on December 5, with the first of three seasonal limited edition drops featuring menswear, womenswear, unisex apparel and accessories.

“For the longest time, Americana fashion hasn’t included designers of Indigenous descent, and we are the first people of this land,” said Glasses. “This collection will definitely broaden what ‘Americana’ fashion can be.”

Glasses' first collection pays homage to Diné elders through elevated separates, like lush marigold and orange bronze velvet blouses, adorned with delicate puff shoulders and silver concho buttons. “Our grandmas are the true style icon of the Navajo Nation," she said. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

The designer, activist and TikTok-famous skateboarder enthusiastically “reimagined” signature Ralph Lauren silhouettes, like the Great Ranch Coat, an outerwear piece she’d admired for years. “I already had envisioned what would look really beautiful on it,” said Glasses: She proposed a fabrication of undyed wool, blended with soft alpaca fleece, to evoke the feel and meaning of “wearing blankets,” which the Diné and Indigenous people cherish both for functionality and as heirlooms (though her versions are “more modernized,” she added).

Glasses also worked closely with the Ralph Lauren design teams to incorporate meaningful Diné motifs and “little nuances” into the collection, like directional weaving patterns and the Spider Woman cross symbol on shawl collar coats and poncho wraps. “The spider woman is a deity from our Navajo creation story, who taught Navajos how to weave,” she explained.

I’m just really excited to be able to share, not only my designs but the beauty of our Diné way of life with the world. Naiomi Glasses

Other motifs, also including Saltillo diamonds and four-directional crosses, represent traditional Diné design elements — and, significantly, ones that pre-date those popularized after the arrival of late-1800s colonial trading posts, and other outside influences catering to White settlers, saw many of the community’s practices altered and appropriated.

Making fashion history

In other words, Glasses’ celebration of her “Americana” is also about reclaiming it. “Navajo pieces (originally) were mostly utilitarian and just designs that we, as Diné, thought were beautiful,” Glasses said. “So it was just me, weaving exactly how they would, just true to their own style.”