‘I build worlds out of dreams.’ Ralph Lauren is still steering a course between past and present — and the future

Few fashion labels conjure a picturesque — and aspirational — vision of gilded Americana quite like Ralph Lauren.

The brand captures and diffuses the pillars of a certain kind of luxe lifestyle: Countryside picnics habits with equestrian flair, coastal getaways with cable-knit jumpers tied around necks and sand on floorboards, debonair evenings in New York or old Hollywood with sharp tailoring and classic lines, and a kind of timeless, pragmatic appeal that signals money — but doesn’t shout it.

With 56 years at the helm under his western-buckled belt, it can be said that Ralph Lauren himself was way, way ahead of his time: The kind of world-building he pioneered is now de rigueur for brands hoping to survive in a fashion industry where the values and semiotic associations of one’s products are almost more important than the products themselves. Even on the subtlest level, shoppers are buying into stories, not just sweaters or suits. In this climate, Lauren’s outlook — clairvoyance, even — has paid dividends.

While quintessentially American, the Ralph Lauren aesthetic engages fashion consumers not just domestically but worldwide. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

“I build worlds out of dreams,” Lauren told CNN in a rare interview, via email, just days after he returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar following a four-year hiatus. “And that in itself has limitless possibilities.”

Limitless — and lucrative. The company reported revenues of $6.2 billion for the fiscal year of 2022, thanks largely to its robust women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing collections, children’s clothing line accessories, fragrances and home and decor ranges. Within these are subcategories: the famed Polo Ralph Lauren, which focuses on more affordable and casual clothing, Purple Label, the company’s most luxurious offering, and Polo Sport, among others.

In the past decade, the company has added popular restaurants in New York, Chicago and France to its hospitality portfolio, “because I believe in sharing my world,” Lauren explained. (Polo Bar is still one of the hottest tables in New York.) He has also launched Ralph’s Coffee, a cafe chain now found in locations ranging from Madison Avenue to Munich to Malaysia. Ralph Lauren also amplifies sponsorships that both align with its brand outlook and enhance it, one example being the tennis world, where it hosts a flagship viewing suite at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

“I started (my company) with a tie,” Lauren said of his beginnings in the business, when he famously convinced his then-employers at menswear brand Beau Brummell to let him launch his own line of neckties. “And then (I) added collections for men, women, children and home… I never had a plan. These things just happen naturally.”

When asked what additional categories he might want to bring to the Ralph Lauren universe, he added: “I never know what’s missing until it presents itself to me in a personal way.”

For Spring-Summer 2024, Lauren certainly embraced the personal. Until this week, the label had not held a show at New York Fashion Week since 2019, when it hosted a makeshift supper club alongside its runway — guests wore black-tie and Janelle Monáe performed, at one point flinging champagne into the air. (During the pandemic years, the brand activated a series of exclusive and smaller — but no less spectacular — events off the fashion calendar.)

From left: Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried sit front row at Ralph Lauren's Spring-Summer 2024 runway show. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Courtesy Ralph Lauren

The show took place in "an unassuming utilitarian warehouse... transformed into a world of romance and rusticity," a Ralph Lauren press release read. Nick Thomsen/Courtesy Ralph Lauren

So powerful is the brand among editors and fans alike that, simply by returning to the New York Fashion Week calendar, the label breathed new energy into the “usual” show circuit. Indeed, it turned a warehouse in the Brooklyn Naval Yard into one of the week’s most exclusive venues.

Guests arrived at the space to find it transformed into what the brand described as a “reimagined artist’s loft.” “Glimmering chandeliers, artfully draped canvas, and organic textures of reclaimed wood, plaster, and fine muslin imbue the rustic setting with a romantic spirit,” a press release explained.