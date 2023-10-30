Editor’s Note: This story is part of CNN Style’s ongoing project, The September Issues: A thought-provoking hub for conversations about fashion’s impact on people and the planet.

(CNN) — The tears were flowing backstage at Phillip Lim’s latest runway show, as the fashion designer made has return to the New York Fashion Week last month after four years away. Between selfies with celebrity fans and interviews with the fashion press, an emotional Lim snuck in moments with a group of close friends, family, peers and co-workers. (“I’m not a crier, but I just can’t stop,” he told CNN.)

It was largely borne of such cherished, re-kindled connections — with his circle, his community and his city at large — that Lim’s eponymous New York-based label, 3.1 Phillip Lim, made its comeback, having “undone the business and then rebuilt it” during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. And it was an empowered, polished homecoming, with the designer’s well-honed aesthetic evident in elegant draping, crisp tailored pieces and bold, citrus floral prints.

Wen Zhou and Phillip Lim attend their brand's 10-year anniversary party in New York on September 14, 2015. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

But 3.1 Phillip Lim’s “second act,” as Lim he described it, is about flipping the script. On the runway, this meant there were also dark denim workwear pieces, and the sophisticated use of sheer fabrics on gowns and layered separates.

Beyond that, the show marked the brand’s response to today’s fashion industry, which both Lim and his brand’s CEO Wen Zhou said has changed drastically since pre-pandemic times (and their last Fashion Week showcase).

In a nutshell, costs are up and creativity is down. But if this sounds like a worse deal, though, Lim and Zhou would argue it’s made them better — in forcing their hand, the pandemic era compelled them to go all in.

This ethos was particularly apparent in the show notes — show notes, a common fixture at fashion shows, whether poetic missives or detailed explanations of a designer’s inspirations and intent behind their clothes — that accompanied Lim’s collection.

“If we use fashion as a vehicle, it requires context. If it’s about a deeper purpose, people should be brought into the conversation.” Phillip Lim

“We took some time off the calendar to reflect on why we kept showing without truly showing up,” Lim wrote in his notes, a moment of transparency that also read, to many, like a call to action. “We remain an independent brand, self-financing every move, negotiating the cost of the bench you are sitting on,” he wrote, directly addressing attendees.

“Even though it has become continuously more difficult to navigate this changing industry run by titans and fueled by ‘au courant’ marketing,” Lim continued, “the bottom line is the only way for change to happen is to make sure the next generation sees us doing what we love, including them in the narrative and being whomever the F**K we need to be.”

In several conversations with CNN Style in the weeks following the show, Lim and Zhou discussed just this: rediscovering themselves in fashion and finding a community, fashion; getting paid and paying it forward; and holding the industry to account.

CNN: The fashion industry is all about keeping up appearances, literally and metaphorically. What inspired your candid show notes this season?

Lim: I wrote those show notes an hour before the show started. I’m not a journalist, I’m not a writer, but I thought, let’s just tell it like it is — what people should know about the cost of the front row bench. That is something we often overlook, because we expect it to be there. But as these past years have shown, nothing is guaranteed.

This is the reality: We still have to count the seats. I had to really fight for those benches, even it came down to the cost of (clothing) samples or the lights. Because if you’re over budget with seating, you have to take something else away.

In my culture, the biggest shame is when you invite someone to your home and you don’t give them a seat — a seat fit for a guest of honor. I couldn’t put on this show and not have everyone feel like a guest of honor, but that is a huge sacrifice. And I think people don’t realize that.

CNN: How do you go about weighing up those decisions, when there are certainly no easy answers, and seemingly no ‘right’ ones either?

Lim: If I didn’t show, I would have saved, at minimum, half a million dollars. Probably more than that. I could actually have invested back into my team — secure further health insurance, get additional people to assist and stuff like that. But, unfortunately, in this day and age for an independent brand like ours, these show moments are the only 15 minutes of silence we have.

When you see larger brands put on runway shows, they fly people in from all over the world; their music budget is probably bigger than our whole show budget. This new fashion environment (is all about) hyper big business. The conglomerates, right now, are very daunting — you worry you’re going to be drowned out.

Zhou: We knew we couldn’t afford to do a show, but we knew that we needed to. We had seven, eight, nine months of working towards something that we knew it was almost impossible to achieve, but we made it happen.

CNN: Did planning your return to New York Fashion Week take you back to when you launched 3.1 Phillip Lim in the first place? What has changed in your mindsets now versus then?

Lim: I came to fashion because I just loved it. I didn’t know what else to do. In the beginning, it was about search