Paris, France CNN —

It was an emotional nine days in Paris. The energy was high even though many attendees were tired after a long season of shows across New York, London and Milan — and with unpredictable weather in each city.

Paris proved to be no different. Bursts of rain were a nice welcome amid muggy heat; in many venues, invitations were used as make-shift fans — and some showgoers carried handheld electric ones to keep cool. These proved to be a shrewd accessory choice in particular at shows which ran late, some by almost an hour. (In other words, not just fashionably late.) To be fair, the tardiness was partially due to the hordes of fashion fans gathered outside. At some of the bigger shows, it was near pandemonium and some in the crowds were seemingly at risk of getting run over by oncoming traffic.

There was much anticipation this season for designers making their Paris debut, including Peter Do, fresh from showing his inaugural collection for Helmut Lang in New York, Francesco Risso of Marni and Stefano Gallici for Ann Demeulemeester, having been appointed the brand’s new creative director in June.

“Paris is a dream come true,” Do said after the show. “I feel really grown up and I wanted to make grown up clothes and I feel like Paris is the right place for the new 32-year old PD sensibility to exist.”

But there were also fond farewells, none more emotional than Sarah Burton’s leaving Alexander McQueen, a fashion house where she had spent her entire career. Burton worked as Lee McQueen’s right hand for years and, after his untimely death, took over as the brand’s creative director. Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz’s large-scale woven textiles, featuring tightly wound coils with rope detailing trailing below, were placed around the room as a backdrop to the show, which included rose-printed silk dresses, intricate knitwear and impeccable tailoring seen in fitted blazers with cut-outs adapted from earlier McQueen designs.

After 27 years at the storied fashion house, Sarah Burton presented her last collection for Alexander McQueen. Ik Aldama/Courtesy Alexander McQueen

Naomi Campbell closed the show to a standing ovation from showgoers, wiping tears from her face. Ik Aldama/ Courtesy Alexander McQueen

Naomi Campbell closed the show in a silver beaded dress with a heart-shaped breastplate, tears streaming down her face as the room rose to a standing ovation. Burton then took her final bow, hugging and thanking many in the front row, including Anna Wintour and Tim Blanks. She dedicated her final collection to her mentor, McQueen himself, and her team.

Taking a different timbre, Gabriela Hearst celebrated her last collection for Chloe with live music from a samba school flown in from Brazil — everyone in attendance was up and dancing. Meanwhile over at Miu Miu, it was a heartfelt adieu to Fabio Zambernardi after more than four decades with the Prada Group; as in Milan, Miuccia Prada came out and took a bow with him one last time.

Glittering front rows

Paris Fashion Week has always drawn a high-profile crowd but this season, with the SAG-AFRA strikes in Hollywood seemingly freeing up actors’ schedules, the front rows felt even more packed than usual.

Famous faces popped up on and off the runways: Paris Hilton, Angela Bassett and Fan Bingbing, who all walked in the Mugler show; Jared Leto, Sigourney Weaver and Cher sat front row at Givenchy. Usher, in town for a series of sold-out concerts, stunned at Marni in a red and black polka dot ensemble. The singer was also seen at Chanel wearing a bespoke tweed and pearl blazer accessorized with strands of naval-grazing pearls, alongside Riley Keough, recently announced as the brand’s newest ambassador, and Jennie Kim of Blackpink, among others.

Pamela Anderson attended fashion week shows sans makeup, as shown here at Vivienne Westwood. Her decision to go bare faced was widely praised. JM Haedrich/SIPA/AP

Pamela Anderson forewent makeup at the shows she attended in favor of a clean complexion and wrote in an Instagram post, “There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love.” She was ethereal at Victoria Beckham’s show in a lightweight floral dress, while at Vivienne Westwood she donned an oversized wool check-print trench coat and matching slouchy hat from the brand.

Actor Issa Rae attended shows including Francesco Risso’s first outing at Marni, Chloe and Mugler, where she wore a black ruched body-con dress. At Miu Miu, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Chamberlain, Zaya Wade and Mia Goth made for an eclectic, très-trendy front row; Cate Blanchett appeared at Louis Vuitton alongside Zendaya, who wore a dramatic white double-zipper dress that has gone viral.

Sculptural fantasies

Many a runway show this season featured conceptual looks and ‘wearable art,’ with designers incorporating new materials and couture techniques into their collections.

Jun Takahashi of Undercover presented one of the buzziest moments of the season, with three sculptural, soft-lit looks closing the show complete with live butterflies. The dresses’ skirts were revealed to be terrariums, with real flowers.

Eerily romantic terrarium dresses featuring live butterflies at the Undercover show — a standout moment of fashion innovation. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Francesco Risso punctuated his collection at Marni with a series of floral dresses made using tin cans, meanwhile, and Junya Watanabe looked at architecture this season, actualized in an angular collection featuring prism-like shapes jutting out from the garments in every direction.

Sheer beauty

There was dark drama at Mugler, but created using the sheerest of fabrics. Casey Cadwallader told journalists backstage he was inspired by “things under the sea like jellyfish, octopi and squid — things that have fluid motions.” Long veils of chiffon trailed models like seaweed, to stunning effect, as they walked down the runway wearing resin body plates, bustiers, structured blazers and bodycon dresses with corseted waists.

Mugler's latest collection (modeled by Angela Bassett and other famous faces, among others) drew inspiration from sea creatures. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Rick Owens also sent out veiled models, but with face covers reminiscent of beekeeper’s masks; Zimmermann had a more romantic approach to using the lightweight fabric sending voluminous fl