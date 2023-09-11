New York City CNN —

New York Fashion Week is back, taking the city by storm — during a weekend of thundery weather, no less — and hosting a number of landmark events, including the return of brands like Ralph Lauren and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the calendar, as well as debuts from up-and-coming designers like Grace Ling and recent “Project Runway” winner Bishme Cromartie.

The week’s packed schedule officially kicked off Friday with Peter Do’s highly anticipated debut for Helmut Lang. The ascendant Vietnamese-born designer has been given the chance to reinterpret the minimalist ’90s brand — which spent years without a creative director — for a new generation. He hit many notes of the label’s original aesthetic, while infusing his own romantic sensibilities (including a collaboration with poet Ocean Vuong) into the collection, particularly with his men’s and women’s suiting.

Peter Do's debut for Helmut Lang, which included poetic takes on suiting and basics, saw the designer inject his own elegant sensibilities into the minimalist label's aesthetic. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

But even before Helmut Lang officially opened Fashion Week, Coach had celebrated a milestone of its own a night earlier with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X in attendance in the beautiful marble interiors of the New York Public Library in Bryant Park.

The show, which included an unexpected PETA protest on the runway, marked Stuart Vevers’ 10th anniversary as creative director. For the occasion, the British designer put out an exuberant, elevated take on what he called the “American essentials,” he said over email to CNN, which included slouchy suits and oversized leather jackets in black, brown and green, long sheer dresses over leather separates and lipstick-kiss bags.

“We ventured into newer territory this season with tailoring,” Vevers explained, adding: “There’s a sense of play, too — in the colorful bags, the footwear and the jewelry — that make the collection feel joyful.”

Star power

The week’s shows have been scattered all over the city, from Collina Strada’s femme garden fantasy on a Brooklyn rooftop farm to Prabal Gurung’s display of layered gowns and sculptural gold jewelry on Roosevelt Island — an event that attendees including Padma Lakshmi, Awkwafina, Venus Williams and Maddie Ziegler braved both the rain and the island’s aerial tramway to attend.

On Park Avenue, Proenza Schouler hosted It-girls such as actor Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri and socialite Sofia Richie Grainge, while Phillip Lim’s Chinatown show drew Stephanie Hsu, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Kid Laroi and Kathy Hilton, among others. (For those keeping track, other “Real Housewives” appearances have included Lisa Rinna at Jason Wu and Gizelle Bryant at Sergio Hudson.)

Such was the starpower at Ralph Lauren's show — whose A-List contingent included Jennifer Lopez, among many others — that the oversize warehouse space was needed to fit them all in. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Awkwafina, Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler attend Prabal Gurung's rainy presentation on Roosevelt Island. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Ayo Edebiri and Molly Gordon turned up to Proenza Schouler at Phillips auction house in Midtown East. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

But the most star-studded events of the weekend were Christian Siriano’s 15th anniversary show, where an eclectic front row included Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Laverne Cox, Kesha and Avril Lavigne, and the return of Ralph Lauren, who hasn’t staged a New York Fashion Week show since 2019. A-Listers filed in one after the other, including — take a breath — Diane Keaton, Julianne Moore, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Lopez (once again), Keri Russell and Gabrielle Union, to name just a few.

In a warehouse space transformed to resemble an artist’s attic (think dust sheets draped on walls and clusters of ornate picture frames), the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection highlighted “a new kind of romance — cool and sophisticated,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. “It’s about the freedom of creating a personal style through the artistry of faded denims and painterly florals, the modern sophistication of iconic shapes in black and gold or the eclectic mix of bold colors.”

Model Anna Ewers walks Ralph Lauren's Spring-Summer 2024 runway show. Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

The collection featured delicate, romantic plays on denim, as well as florals, lace and elegant eveningwear. Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

The event marked a welcome return the schedule, though as Lauren told CNN during a decadent post-show dinner, “I’m always in New York; I grew up here.” The city, he continued, is “always about celebrating the new” — and so, fittingly, the showcase was opened by model Anna Ewers, the face of Ralph Lauren’s newest handbag, the RL 888.