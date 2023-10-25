CNN —

Hidden under years of dirt and grime in storage rooms, hundreds of precious religious objects have been rediscovered at a monastery in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. Gilded crowns worn by Buddhist priests, halos that once adorned statues of deities and mini stupas gifted by the local community are among the long-lost antiques now on display at Itumbaha, one of the city’s oldest “viharas,” an early form of a Buddhist monastery.

The story of the objects’ rediscovery stretches far beyond the warren of shrines, courtyards and ornately decorated columns that have stood on the site since the 11th century. Until earlier this year, two of the sculptures were more than 7,500 miles away in New York’s Rubin Museum of Art, which specializes in Himalayan art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Like many of Nepal’s religious sites, Itumbaha is no stranger to the theft and looting of its relics and architecture. Nepalese authorities estimate that up to 80% of the country’s religious artifacts have been stolen and sold on the black market since the 1980s. As museums digitize their collections and make them publicly available online, more claims are being made around the world for pillaged objects to be returned.

A 14th-century carving religious carving (top) that was returned to Itumbaha by New York's Rubin Museum of Art. Pranab Joshi/Courtesy Itumbaha

Amid growing calls for Western museums to repatriate stolen cultural heritage, the Met announced in 2022 that it was returning a 13th-century wooden temple carving of a “salabhinka,” a semi-divine spirit, to Itumbaha. Earlier that year, the Rubin repatriated two Nepalese wooden carvings — one originating from the monastery, and the other from a nearby temple complex — that its researchers believe to have been looted.

But for Itumbaha’s leaders, the process of recovering these objects was not only about addressing historical injustice. It sparked a dialogue that brought to fruition a long-time dream: a new museum, in the monastery grounds, to research and catalog its more than 500 artifacts. Opened in late July, it currently displays some 150 of the works, spanning six centuries, and tells the history of antiquities looting in Nepal. The rest of the objects remain in storage.

The carving returned to in its original location at the monastery. Pranab Joshi/Courtesy Itumbaha

Paper trails and photographs

It has long been known that Itumbaha harbored priceless artifacts, but locating and inventorying them was never a priority for the cash-strapped monastery. When the World Monument Fund, a private non-profit dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, began reconstruction work on the site almost two decades ago, members of the vihara came across many objects “buried in layers of dust and dirt and mud and sand,” said Swosti Rajbhandari Kayastha, a museologist and Lumbini Buddhist University lecturer who was tasked with putting together the museum.

Some of the items on display were already known about — like a gold crown worn by the vihara’s founder, Keshchandra, and a ceremonial golden door through which a goddess is said to have passed a sacred sword to Nepali kings at their coronations, providing them with the strength to rule. But others, like the aforementioned crowns, halos and stupas, were surprise finds, as the bulk of objects languished in storerooms covered in thick layers of dust, all but forgotten.

A silvery crown is one of five rediscovered at Itumbaha. Pranab Joshi/Courtesy Itumbaha

Records are crucial to protecting and preserving cultural heritage. Without documentation and photographs placing them on site, the looted items found in US museums may never have been returned to Itumbaha. So, after completing its own research, the Rubin offered funding and expertise — at the monastic leaders’ request — to help the vihara establish its own museum.

“It is our hope that through this collaboration we can create further awareness around the cultural importance of historic collections held in religious institutions like our own and the need to document and protect them,” said Pragya Ratna Shakya, president of the Ithum Conservation Socie