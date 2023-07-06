CNN —

She may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, but the boundaries between Barbieland and real life are blurring as Margot Robbie undertakes her whirlwind international press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, out later this month.

On Wednesday July 12, Robbie attended the film’s London premiere in her most extravagant look yet — a custom Vivienne Westwood gown modelled after Mattel’s ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie released in 1960. Before that, at the world premiere in Los Angeles, she recreated the ‘60s ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ doll with a black glittering Schiaparelli number and flamboyant tulle hem.

Margot Robbie attended the "Barbie" London premiere in a custom Vivienne Westwood look inspired by the 1960 doll "Enchanted Evening" Barbie. Mattel; Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have fully committed to delivering some of Barbie’s iconic looks, which Mukamal has shared on Instagram. In one image, Robbie poses in a black-and-white striped summery Herve Leger dress that resembles the original Barbie’s beach romper in 1959. In another, she steps out at the Seoul premiere in two different hot-pink ensembles made famous with 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie: a knee-length suit and glittery tulle gown, updated by Versace.

Robbie’s commitment to staying in sartorial character on the red carpet has been dubbed ‘method dressing,’ following in the recent footsteps of the spidery details Zendaya donned while promoting “Spiderman: No Way Home,” Jenna Ortega’s gothic glamour for “Wednesday” and Halle Bailey’s, well, mermaid gowns for “The Little Mermaid.”

It’s a fashion tactic that appears to strike a chord, as excitement mounts for the summer blockbuster. (Warner Bros. Pictures, which is distributing the film, is also owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.) Images of her outfits have gone viral thanks to their nostalgia factor, while Mukamal has been praised for his creative and flattering takes.

Robbie's second look for the London event was a nod to the scarlet swimsuit from the "Brunette Bubble Cut" Barbie released in 1962. Mattel; Ian West/AP

Robbie wore Schiaparelli couture to update the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on July 9. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Mattel

Robbie channeled the record-selling "Totally Hair Barbie" from 1992 in Mexico City on July 7. Mattel; Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Robbie changed into the hot-pink 'night' look as well. Mattel; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Gosling and Robbie, wearing Balmain, posed during a pink carpet press event on July 6 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Robbie's look is inspired by the 1992 "Earring Magic" Barbie, and matches the doll's sculpted bodice, chunky belt and earrings perfectly. (She is, however, missing the highly-teased high ponytail.) Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Robbie in Moschino at a press conference in Seoul. Under then-creative director Jeremy Scott, the Italian label's Spring-Summer 2015 collection was inspired by Barbie. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

In Sydney, Robbie wore a shimmering Versace mini dress. Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling and Robbie at a press event in Los Angeles, where Robbie wore Valentino. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie's polkadot Valentino dress was a nod to the 'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie doll from 2015. Mattel; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie in Versace at a "Barbie" fan event on July 1. James Gourley/Getty Images