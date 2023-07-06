CNN  — 

She may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, but the boundaries between Barbieland and real life are blurring as Margot Robbie undertakes her whirlwind international press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, out later this month.

On Wednesday July 12, Robbie attended the film’s London premiere in her most extravagant look yet — a custom Vivienne Westwood gown modelled after Mattel’s ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie released in 1960. Before that, at the world premiere in Los Angeles, she recreated the ‘60s ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ doll with a black glittering Schiaparelli number and flamboyant tulle hem.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie attended the "Barbie" London premiere in a custom Vivienne Westwood look inspired by the 1960 doll "Enchanted Evening" Barbie.
Mattel; Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have fully committed to delivering some of Barbie’s iconic looks, which Mukamal has shared on Instagram. In one image, Robbie poses in a black-and-white striped summery Herve Leger dress that resembles the original Barbie’s beach romper in 1959. In another, she steps out at the Seoul premiere in two different hot-pink ensembles made famous with 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie: a knee-length suit and glittery tulle gown, updated by Versace.

Robbie’s commitment to staying in sartorial character on the red carpet has been dubbed ‘method dressing,’ following in the recent footsteps of the spidery details Zendaya donned while promoting “Spiderman: No Way Home,” Jenna Ortega’s gothic glamour for “Wednesday” and Halle Bailey’s, well, mermaid gowns for “The Little Mermaid.”

It’s a fashion tactic that appears to strike a chord, as excitement mounts for the summer blockbuster. (Warner Bros. Pictures, which is distributing the film, is also owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.) Images of her outfits have gone viral thanks to their nostalgia factor, while Mukamal has been praised for his creative and flattering takes.

See highlights from Robbie’s wardrobe below, which will be updated throughout the tour.

Margot Robbie at the photocall for Barbie, at the Slug & Lettuce in London. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. 72979034 (Press Association via AP Images)
Robbie's second look for the London event was a nod to the scarlet swimsuit from the "Brunette Bubble Cut" Barbie released in 1962.
Mattel; Ian West/AP
Robbie wore Schiaparelli couture to update the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on July 9.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Mattel
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Robbie channeled the record-selling "Totally Hair Barbie" from 1992 in Mexico City on July 7.
Mattel; Hector Vivas/Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Robbie changed into the hot-pink 'night' look as well.
Mattel; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - JULY 06: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Gosling and Robbie, wearing Balmain, posed during a pink carpet press event on July 6 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Robbie's look is inspired by the 1992 "Earring Magic" Barbie, and matches the doll's sculpted bodice, chunky belt and earrings perfectly. (She is, however, missing the highly-teased high ponytail.)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 03: Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Robbie in Moschino at a press conference in Seoul. Under then-creative director Jeremy Scott, the Italian label's Spring-Summer 2015 collection was inspired by Barbie.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Milnes/Shutterstock (13992632e) Margot Robbie Barbie Celebration Party, presented by Vogue Australia, Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, NSW, Australia - 30 Jun 2023
In Sydney, Robbie wore a shimmering Versace mini dress.
Richard Milnes/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling and Robbie at a press event in Los Angeles, where Robbie wore Valentino.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Robbie's polkadot Valentino dress was a nod to the 'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie doll from 2015.
Mattel; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
Robbie in Versace at a "Barbie" fan event on July 1.
James Gourley/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Gosling and Robbie's outfits at CinemaCon in April hinted at what was to come on the official press tour.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images