She may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, but the boundaries between Barbieland and real life are blurring as Margot Robbie undertakes her whirlwind international press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, out later this month.

Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have fully committed to delivering some of Barbie’s iconic looks, which Mukamal has shared on Instagram. In one image, Robbie poses in a black-and-white striped summery Herve Leger dress that resembles the original Barbie’s beach romper in 1959. In another, she steps out at the Seoul premiere in two different hot-pink ensembles made famous with 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie: a knee-length suit and glittery tulle gown, updated by Versace.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Robbie changed into the hot-pink 'night' look as well.
Mattel; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Robbie’s commitment to staying in sartorial character on the red carpet has been dubbed ‘method dressing,’ following in the recent footsteps of the spidery details Zendaya donned while promoting “Spiderman: No Way Home,” Jenna Ortega’s gothic glamour for “Wednesday” and Halle Bailey’s, well, mermaid gowns for “The Little Mermaid.”

It’s a fashion tactic that appears to strike a chord, as excitement mounts for the summer blockbuster. (Warner Bros. Pictures, which is distributing the film, is also owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.) Images of her outfits have gone viral thanks to their nostalgia factor, while Mukamal has been praised for his creative and flattering takes.

See highlights from Robbie’s wardrobe below, which will be updated throughout the tour.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 03: Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Robbie in Moschino at a press conference in Seoul. Under then-creative director Jeremy Scott, the Italian label's Spring-Summer 2015 collection was inspired by Barbie.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Milnes/Shutterstock (13992632e) Margot Robbie Barbie Celebration Party, presented by Vogue Australia, Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, NSW, Australia - 30 Jun 2023
In Sydney, Robbie wore a shimmering Versace mini dress.
Richard Milnes/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling and Robbie at a press event in Los Angeles, where Robbie wore Valentino.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Robbie's polkadot Valentino dress was a nod to the 'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie doll from 2015.
Mattel; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images North
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
Robbie in Versace at a "Barbie" fan event on July 1.
James Gourley/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Gosling and Robbie's outfits at CinemaCon in April hinted at what was to come on the official press tour.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images