See looks from Madonna’s new ‘Celebration’ tour — and some of her most iconic stage outfits

By Jacqui Palumbo and Jennifer Arnow, CNN
2 minute read
Published 3:01 AM EDT, Tue October 17, 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
Madonna is back onstage, revisiting four decades of her musical and sartorial evolution for “The Celebration Tour.”
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
CNN  — 

No matter what era of Madonna you first got to know her in — the fingerless gloves and crucifixes in the 1980s, the dominatrix alter ego of the ’90s or the Americana leather chaps and disco of the 2000s — the Queen of Pop’s latest tour has it all.

That’s because “The Celebration Tour,” which kicked off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, is the first world tour dedicated to her entire back catalog, rather than an individual album release. It also marks Madonna’s return to the stage after her more intimate “Madame X Tour” was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

For “Celebration,” which was initially delayed due to a health scare, the star is pulling out all the stops, recreating 17 costumes from past performances. And, like Beyoncé’s recently wrapped “Renaissance” tour, it is a family affair, with a video of Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter, Estere, voguing onstage to the 1990 hit “Vogue” already going viral.

For her first performance in London, Madonna donned a version of her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra in black; a shimmering Versace jumpsuit textured to look like broken glass; a lace bustier and belt dripping with chains; and a halo-like crystal headpiece.

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the first looks from Madonna’s 35-city tour, as well as some of the best stage costumes from her four-decade career.

Madonna took the stage in a Versace bodysuit on the first night of "The Celebration Tour" in London, UK.
Madonna took the stage in a Versace bodysuit on the first night of "The Celebration Tour" in London, UK.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Reuters
The first night's outfit changes included an update to Madonna's famed cone bra, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.
The first night's outfit changes included an update to Madonna's famed cone bra, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Madonna's takes on religious iconography, like this halo headpiece, have been a constant throughout her career.
Madonna's takes on religious iconography, like this halo headpiece, have been a constant throughout her career.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Madonna in a sheer lace veil and lace-up thigh-high boots on the first night of "The Celebration Tour."
Madonna in a sheer lace veil and lace-up thigh-high boots on the first night of "The Celebration Tour."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Reuters
Madonna donned a lacy bustier, chains and a crucifix in this nod to her 1980s style.
Madonna donned a lacy bustier, chains and a crucifix in this nod to her 1980s style.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
"The Celebration Tour" marks Madonna's first tour dates since early 2020.
"The Celebration Tour" marks Madonna's first tour dates since early 2020.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Reuters
During her first national tour, 1985's "The Virgin Tour," the Queen of Pop donned her typical style at the time: a layered look including a bold jacket, lace leggings and beaded accessories.
During her first national tour, 1985's "The Virgin Tour," the Queen of Pop donned her typical style at the time: a layered look including a bold jacket, lace leggings and beaded accessories.
Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images
This all-white ensemble from 'The Virgin Tour" referenced her provocative performance at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, where she writhed on the ground in a wedding dress.
This all-white ensemble from 'The Virgin Tour" referenced her provocative performance at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, where she writhed on the ground in a wedding dress.
Marc S Canter/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Madonna wore a corset, along with fishnet tights, during the "Who's That Girl" tour in 1987.
Madonna wore a corset, along with fishnet tights, during the "Who's That Girl" tour in 1987.
Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images
This flamenco-inspired look worn by Madonna during the "Who's That Girl" tour resembles her dress from the "La Isla Bonita" music video.
This flamenco-inspired look worn by Madonna during the "Who's That Girl" tour resembles her dress from the "La Isla Bonita" music video.
Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images
One of Madonna's most iconic looks, the pink satin <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/madonna-cone-bra-remember-when/index.html" target="_blank">cone bra</a>, was designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier for her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990.
One of Madonna's most iconic looks, the pink satin cone bra, was designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier for her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
This sequined and beaded fringed corset look was also designed by Gaultier for the tour.
This sequined and beaded fringed corset look was also designed by Gaultier for the tour.
Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images
This beaded bra and headdress for 1993's "The Girlie Show" tour was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
This beaded bra and headdress for 1993's "The Girlie Show" tour was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Gautier returned to designing looks for Madonna's 2001 "Drowned World" tour, including this edgy tartan kilt.
Gautier returned to designing looks for Madonna's 2001 "Drowned World" tour, including this edgy tartan kilt.
Khayat Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock
Madonna entered her cowgirl era in 2000, wearing leather chaps in the music video for "Don't Tell Me," and again on the "Drowned" tour the following year.
Madonna entered her cowgirl era in 2000, wearing leather chaps in the music video for "Don't Tell Me," and again on the "Drowned" tour the following year.
Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
Madonna's "Re-Invention" tour took place in 2004 and included Marie Antoinette-inspired pieces. Stella McCartney, Christian Lacroix and Karl Lagerfeld designed looks for the tour.
Madonna's "Re-Invention" tour took place in 2004 and included Marie Antoinette-inspired pieces. Stella McCartney, Christian Lacroix and Karl Lagerfeld designed looks for the tour.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Madonna wore this masculine, 1970s-throwback look during her "Confessions" tour in 2006.
Madonna wore this masculine, 1970s-throwback look during her "Confessions" tour in 2006.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Madonna performs in an equestrian-inspired look during "Confessions."
Madonna performs in an equestrian-inspired look during "Confessions."
R