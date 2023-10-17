CNN —

No matter what era of Madonna you first got to know her in — the fingerless gloves and crucifixes in the 1980s, the dominatrix alter ego of the ’90s or the Americana leather chaps and disco of the 2000s — the Queen of Pop’s latest tour has it all.

That’s because “The Celebration Tour,” which kicked off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, is the first world tour dedicated to her entire back catalog, rather than an individual album release. It also marks Madonna’s return to the stage after her more intimate “Madame X Tour” was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

For “Celebration,” which was initially delayed due to a health scare, the star is pulling out all the stops, recreating 17 costumes from past performances. And, like Beyoncé’s recently wrapped “Renaissance” tour, it is a family affair, with a video of Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter, Estere, voguing onstage to the 1990 hit “Vogue” already going viral.

For her first performance in London, Madonna donned a version of her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra in black; a shimmering Versace jumpsuit textured to look like broken glass; a lace bustier and belt dripping with chains; and a halo-like crystal headpiece.

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the first looks from Madonna’s 35-city tour, as well as some of the best stage costumes from her four-decade career.