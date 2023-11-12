London, UK CNN —

In an 1861 painting commissioned by the British monarch Queen Victoria, a brown and white Pekingese sits demurely on a cushion in front of a Japanese vase, gazing into the distance. Admired for her adorably smushed snout and leonine features, she was a new addition to the queen’s canine entourage — a breed of toy dog, never previously seen in Great Britain, that quickly became one of the most sought-after luxury items among the upper classes.

But her gentle demeanor belied a brutal past.

A year before German artist Frederick William Keyl completed the painting, Anglo-French forces had stormed Beijing’s Old Summer Palace, razing the 860-acre “Garden of Perfect Brightness” to rubble. Legend has it that as the Xianfeng Emperor and his court fled the invaders, an elderly aunt chose to stay, committing suicide in her quarters surrounded by a faithful litter of Pekingese puppies. The dogs were scooped up by soldiers and spirited away to the West, along with thousands of other looted treasures.

This origin story may be — at least in part — apocryphal. But the Pekingese in the painting was undoubtedly brought to Britain by Captain John Dunne of the 99th Regiment, which participated in the sacking of the palace on orders to avenge the killing of several British envoys by China’s then-ruling Qing dynasty government.

“People say it is the most perfect little beauty they ever saw,” he wrote of the dog in his journal. Dunne gifted her to the queen, and the animal was given a new name: Looty.

Pekingese dogs depicted in a 19th-century Chinese hanging scroll. The Trustees of the British Museum

Looty’s arrival, along with that of other Pekingese subsequently brought to or bred on British shores, sparked a frenzy among high society women that continued long after Victoria’s death. (Between 1914 and 1962, the Pekingese was the most popular toy breed in Britain, with 5,809 of the dogs registered by the country’s Kennel Club at the height of the craze in 1950.)

In the Edwardian era of the early 1900s, one lord is said to have spent “as much as £3,000” — more than £300,000 ($365,000) in today’s money — for “a few” dogs, according to the 1954 book “Pekingese Scrapbook.” Among the British, the dogs were coveted as souvenirs of “Old China” — a romanticized, mystical vision of a then-fading imperial nation that, weakened by the Opium Wars, collapsed in 1911 and was replaced by a Chinese republic.

As such, a Pekingese’s “stolen” status was part of its cachet. Writing in the Journal of British Studies in 2006, Sarah Cheang, a design historian at the UK’s Royal College of Art, said the dogs were advertised as having been “smuggled” out of China and associated with sensational tales of thievery by palace servants. Aficionados also gave them what Cheang described as stereotypically “oriental” traits, for instance claiming they disliked thunderstorms because of trauma from tropical typhoons, or suggesting that the tawny “pekes” — as the breed is often referred to — refused to mate with dogs of other colors due to being “conscious that yellow was the sacred color of the Chinese emperor.”

(A 1912 newspaper story, meanwhile, suggested that Looty had been a “lonely” creature at Buckingham Palace, ostracized by the queen’s other dogs who took exception to her “Oriental habits and appearance.” In another questionable account, author Annie Coath Dixey claimed that imperial puppies were “suckled by the waiting-women of the court in place of their own superfluous girl babes which were drowned.”)

Kylin the Pekingese dog, who lived from 1909 to 1924, pictured with some cats in the gardens of Preston Manor in Brighton and Hove, UK. Courtesy Brighton & Hove Museums

According to Cheang, Pekingese ownership became an expression of “colonial nostalgia” through which women could “constitute themselves and the Pekingese dogs both as the rightful inheritors of colonial wealth,” she wrote, adding: “Like living imperial heirlooms, they conferred ‘high-born’ status upon their mistresses.”

Owners founded breeding clubs and organized exclusive events, like a Pekingese garden party held at a wealthy woman’s London home in 1901. The party’s guests included the Chinese ambassador and pekes from across Britain that sat tethered on the lawn as their owners socialized over tea.

‘Fantasy and nostalgia’

The breed’s rise in popularity was part of a wider appropriation of Chinese (and other Asian) arts and products, or “Chinoiserie.” Like in Queen Victoria’s painting of Looty, artists frequently depicted the dogs alongside East Asian objects or donning imperial-style robes to recreate Imperial China, Cheang told CNN in a phone interview.

“It was a combination of China fantasy and nostalgia,” she added, explaining that Pekingese’s royal associations were strengthened by the fact that imperial figures like the Empress Dowager Cixi — who ruled for nearly 50 years, and was often compared to Queen Victoria — had also owned the dogs.