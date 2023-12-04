These Italian designers are using fruit peel to make furniture
By Arya Jyothi, CNN
4 minute read
Published
4:25 AM EST, Mon December 4, 2023
Italian design company Krill creates furniture from a plastic alternative made using fruit peel waste. Look through the gallery to see more of its designs.
Krill makes its products from a proprietary material called Rekrill, which is created by grinding down food waste into a fine powder that is mixed with a plastic alternative to create "pellets," which are then turned into a filament for 3-D printers.
Products like the "Ohmie" lamp are printed hollow to reduce cost and printing time. On average Ohmie takes three hours to be printed.
Collaborating with San Pellegrino, Krill created the "Sicily (R)evolution" project, designing a drinks tray, a glacette and a table lamp made with waste from Sicilian oranges.
This sliced orange table lamp was created as part of the San Pellegrino project.
Krill has collaborated with several well-known brands including Milan's Four Seasons hotel. This orange drinks holder was designed for the hotel bar.
Among the first food waste Krill worked with was Sicilian orange peels. Now, it is experimenting with eggshells, tomatoes and grape leftovers from winemaking.
Eventually, the company aims to sell the Rekrill filament, so that businesses can 3D print their own products.