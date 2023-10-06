Editor’s Note: This article was originally published by The Business of Fashion, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

(CNN) — In the ad campaign for Loewe’s latest “Paula’s Ibiza” collection, the singer Karol G is seen emerging from the sea in a white slip dress, waves reflected in sunglasses that set off her (then) flame-red hair as she gazes into the horizon. The image, captured on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, has a mythical quality that somehow reveals the pensive songwriter behind the high-octane performer. Jonathan Anderson, Loewe’s creative director, wanted it shot in the musician’s home country, she said, to capture “the entire Karol G vibe.”

It is a vibe that has spread like wildfire in the last year. In February, Karol’s fourth studio album, “Mañana Será Bonito” (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful), became the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Last month, she won an MTV Video Music Award for her collaboration with Shakira for their track “TQG.” Today, she is the female artist with the most Spanish songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The new queen of reggaeton — a dance-ready style of music dominating the airwaves with its mix of reggae, rap and dembow beats infused with pop — Karol G is a household name across much of Latin America. But some of her biggest hits — including “Provenza” and “Tusa,” a duet with Nicki Minaj — have helped the genre strike a chord with audiences all over the world, cementing her newfound status as a global pop sensation.

And in navigating her way through the notoriously tricky music industry, Karol has managed to cultivate an image and a sphere of influence that have been noticed by forward-thinking brands in an equally tricky industry: fashion.

Karol G's style has undergone an evolution over the past seven years she’s been in the public eye, and has cemented her status as a vibrant, playful fashion plate. Lea Colombo/Courtesy Business of Fashion

“Karol G is one of the biggest stars in contemporary Latin music and her bold, eye-catching style is a major part of her persona,” said Charlie Smith, chief marketing and communications officer at Loewe, which was the first luxury brand to cast her as a campaign model. “She has a huge global following thanks to the way she brings her own twist to reggaeton and has brought the style of music to new audiences around the world.”

Loewe’s decision to tap the reggaeton star appears to have paid off. On Instagram, the response to Karol’s post of the campaign clocked up more than three million likes and $1.2 million in media impact value (MIV) for the brand, according to Launchmetrics, a data analytics firm.

The campaign, which was revealed in April, couldn’t have come at a better moment for the LVMH-owned brand: Karol G may have been relatively unknown to the wider fashion establishment but her music career was about to go into overdrive, fueled by an increasingly passionate and devoted fanbase.

After a June televised performance for the “Today Show” outside New York City’s Rockefeller Center, producers of the show revealed that the crowds for Karol’s appearance swelled to a size larger than any other in memory, including those for Latin music legend Ricky Martin’s landmark 1999 performance. Two months later, Billboard announced that Karol made history as the female with the most entries on its Hot Latin Songs chart, a ranking which has been around for more than three decades. No wonder “Rolling Stone” magazine gave her its September cover.

But if, as the magazine’s strapline suggests, Karol does now feel “fearless and free” in the music industry that hasn’t always embraced her, then her feelings for the fashion industry have yet to follow.

The making of a muse

“I’ve never been ‘best friends with fashion,’ so to speak,” confided Karol, expressing as much surprise as delight that her big break in fashion would come from a highly conceptual designer like Anderson, and a luxury brand at the scale of Loewe. “Fashion can be awkward. My style just goes with the flow.”

The pairing isn’t entirely obvious. In recent years, Loewe has been rejuvenated by Anderson’s surrealist, craft-infused approach, pushing annual sales within striking distance of €2 billion ($2.1 billion), according to market sources. But it remains one of Spain’s most iconic heritage brands, having traded on its elite status and discreetly opulent aesthetic since 1846. Karol G’s image is far more exuberant and accessible.

“Before that, I felt like no one saw me as a fashion-related figure because I never got clothing from brands, and when we approached them, it didn’t work out,” recalled Karol, explaining that she usually had to buy what she wanted at retailers, instead of having brands offer to lend the latest season’s pieces — a publicity perk that other musicians of her caliber readily enjoyed. “It took me a long time to experience that.”

Karol G performs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 in Newark, New Jersey. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

But if Karol still sees herself as a fashion outsider, her power as an influencer has become clear to savvy fashion insiders. A ranking of the top 100 Instagram accounts compiled by SocialBook, a company connecting creators and brands through influencer marketing, shows that Karol G’s engagement rates are significantly higher than some of her contemporaries.

With 66 million followers on the platform, Karol G ranks 70th in terms of follower count but 6th when it comes to engagement rates. In early October, her 60-day engagement rate was higher than that of K-pop boy band BTS, whose members have numerous luxury brand ambassadorships, and Hollywood star Zendaya.

To put this into context, Kim Kardashian has more than five times the followers as Karol G, but Karol’s 5.8 percent engagement rate dwarfs Kardashian’s 0.4 percent rate over the same period.