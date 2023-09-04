Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham is in full bloom

(CNN) — For Jeff Leatham, a floral arrangement isn’t just, well, flowers. It’s an invitation to travel through time.

Over the last three decades, the celebrity florist has worked at the highest levels, transforming the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and Paris, among other venues, with breathtaking installations, curating florals for countless over-the-top weddings and celebrity events — in particular, in a longstanding collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner family — and receiving accolades including France’s Chevalier Legion of Honour, the highest military and civil honor the country can bestow.

In all that time, the florist has witnessed first-hand the power flowers hold to transport the viewer to a pivotal moment in their lives. His job isn’t just about arranging pretty blooms — although he does so with profound skill — but to present a moment of raw, natural beauty that tugs at some core memory. In his latest book, “The Art of the Flower,” Leatham returns to some of those signature, emotive moments. The retrospective also underscores the jaw-dropping scale of so many of his projects: Entire rooms carpeted in red roses, from floor to ceiling; an indoor pool encircled in archway after archway of baby pink orchids; peonies appearing to rain down from the sky.