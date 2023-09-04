Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham is in full bloom

By Emily Kirkpatrick, CNN
Published 7:52 PM EDT, Mon September 4, 2023
"When I stop to think about flowers and the magic they conjure within us, I am immediately drawn to how they excite and play with our senses," Jeff Leatham writes in his new book "The Art of the Flower."
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower

(CNN) — For Jeff Leatham, a floral arrangement isn’t just, well, flowers. It’s an invitation to travel through time.

Over the last three decades, the celebrity florist has worked at the highest levels, transforming the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and Paris, among other venues, with breathtaking installations, curating florals for countless over-the-top weddings and celebrity events — in particular, in a longstanding collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner family — and receiving accolades including France’s Chevalier Legion of Honour, the highest military and civil honor the country can bestow.

In all that time, the florist has witnessed first-hand the power flowers hold to transport the viewer to a pivotal moment in their lives. His job isn’t just about arranging pretty blooms — although he does so with profound skill — but to present a moment of raw, natural beauty that tugs at some core memory. In his latest book, “The Art of the Flower,” Leatham returns to some of those signature, emotive moments. The retrospective also underscores the jaw-dropping scale of so many of his projects: Entire rooms carpeted in red roses, from floor to ceiling; an indoor pool encircled in archway after archway of baby pink orchids; peonies appearing to rain down from the sky.

Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
"It's been a pleasure, as Jeff's friend and client, to see him evolve as an artist, using flowers as his medium to always wow," writes Kim Kardashian in the foreword for "The Art of the Flower."
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Roses, calla lilies, peonies, hydrangeas, and baby's breath installed for a private wedding in Beverly Hills.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Forsythia branches and phalaenopsis orchids arranged in the lobby of the Four Seasons Philadelphia.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Coral charm peonies and hydrangeas, pictured in an installation in the lobby of the Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Roses, hydrangeas, and leather leaf installed around a chapel at a private wedding in Texas.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
A floral tablescape, blossoming with orchids, that Leatham created for an event at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Hanging calla lilies, hydrangeas, and viburnum adorn the aisle at a private wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
"It doesn't matter whether it's one stem or a thousand; flowers have the power to elevate a moment with elegance," Leatham writes.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
Hot pink viburnum, phalaenopsis orchids, and statice in the lobby of the Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower
White hydrangeas, orchids and roses installed at a private wedding in Woodstock, England.
Weldon Owen/The Art of the Flower