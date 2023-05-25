In photos: Tina Turner’s iconic style

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN
Published 3:12 AM EDT, Thu May 25, 2023
Designer Bob Mackie created this ethereal stage outfit, featuring pleated lamé wings and fringe, for Tina Turner early in her career. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the late star's memorable fashion moments.
Designer Bob Mackie created this ethereal stage outfit, featuring pleated lamé wings and fringe, for Tina Turner early in her career. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the late star's memorable fashion moments.
Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Turner in a blouse and tie while performing for television in Los Angeles in 1984.
Turner in a blouse and tie while performing for television in Los Angeles in 1984.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Turner on stage together in shimmering silver outfits at the Grammy Awards in 2008.
Beyoncé and Turner on stage together in shimmering silver outfits at the Grammy Awards in 2008.
Michael Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images
Turner's famously short hemlines included this slip dress from 1997.
Turner's famously short hemlines included this slip dress from 1997.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Turner backstage at a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 1993.
Turner backstage at a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 1993.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The performer loved bold, skintight leather jumpsuits, like this one from 1997.
The performer loved bold, skintight leather jumpsuits, like this one from 1997.
Paul Natkin/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Turner showed up to "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" in New York in a glittering sheer gown in 2019.
Turner showed up to "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" in New York in a glittering sheer gown in 2019.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A denim jacket and black leather mini dress became Turner's signature look during her "Private Dancer" era.
A denim jacket and black leather mini dress became Turner's signature look during her "Private Dancer" era.
Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images
Turner performs in a white halter neck dress in 1975.
Turner performs in a white halter neck dress in 1975.
Crollalanza/Shutterstock
Turner pictured in 1984, the year that her hugely successful album "Private Dancer" was released.
Turner pictured in 1984, the year that her hugely successful album "Private Dancer" was released.
L J Van Houten/Shutterstock
The star pictured wearing a fur coat in London, UK, in 1978.
The star pictured wearing a fur coat in London, UK, in 1978.
Andre Csillag/Shutterstock
In the 1985 movie "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" Turner's love for glittering costumes was given a post-apocalyptic twist in her role as Aunty Entity.
In the 1985 movie "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" Turner's love for glittering costumes was given a post-apocalyptic twist in her role as Aunty Entity.
Moviestore/Shutterstock
Turner in the shimmering red halter dress she wore at the 1985 Grammys.
Turner in the shimmering red halter dress she wore at the 1985 Grammys.
Nick Ut/AP
The singer performs in one of her signature leather jackets.
The singer performs in one of her signature leather jackets.
NBC-TV/Kobal/Shutterstock
Turner pictured with the late Tunisian couturier and shoe designer, Azzedine Alaïa.
Turner pictured with the late Tunisian couturier and shoe designer, Azzedine Alaïa.
Paul Schmulbach/Shutterstock
A 1968 appearance on British TV show "Goodbye Again."
A 1968 appearance on British TV show "Goodbye Again."
ITV/Shutterstock
Turner performs in a glamorous feathery outfit at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.
Turner performs in a glamorous feathery outfit at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.
Mark Lennihan/AP
Turner on stage during a pre-game performance at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Turner on stage during a pre-game performance at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Allen Kee/AP
Turner arrives in style at Giorgio Armani's Fall-Winter 2011 show in Milan, Italy.
Turner arrives in style at Giorgio Armani's Fall-Winter 2011 show in Milan, Italy.
Giuseppe Aresu/AP
In photos: Tina Turner’s iconic style
CNN  — 

Tina Turner died on Wednesday aged 83, leaving behind an incredible musical legacy in rock and soul. But she was also known for her bold fashion sense: sequin or fringe mini dresses showing off her famously long legs; effortlessly cool button-down shirts and relaxed-fit jeans; and head-turning pantsuits, often accompanied by her trademark spiky highlighted hair.

One of Turner’s most replicated looks was the one signaling her mid-1980s comeback: the denim jacket, leather mini and black stilettos she wore as she strutted through New York City in the music video for “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Other commanding style moments have also endured in the collective memory, from the shimmering red halter dress she wore at the 1985 Grammys to the black leather jumpsuit she performed in at the Super Bowl in 2000.

DETROIT - AUGUST 28: American-Swiss singer and actress, Tina Turner performs at the Joe Louis Arena during her "Private Dancer Tour" on August 18, 1985, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)
Tina Turner on tour in 1985 following the release of her multiplatinum-selling album "Private Dancer."
Ross Marino/Getty Images

Through the years, Turner was the darling of designers including Giorgio Armani and Azzedine Alaïa, with the latter frequently dressing her for album covers, music videos and red carpets.

Early on in her career, she also worked with celebrity stylist Bob Mackie for her stage costumes, and reunited with him decades later for her 50th anniversary tour in 2008.

“You don’t get a Tina Turner very often who knows exactly how they want to look and how they want to move,” Mackie told fashion site The Cut in 2021. “Sometimes you have to kind of inspire them to do it, but I never had to inspire Tina Turner. She came already equipped.”

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of the singer’s memorable outfits.

Related