CNN —

For over two decades now, Heidi Klum has served up tricks, treats and ever-outlandish ensembles to retain her title as the queen of celebrity Halloween costumes, arriving at her annual bash on or in gurneys, spaceships, biohazard trucks and clouds of smoke.

And that’s before we even get to the looks themselves.

When the German model first moved to the United States in 1993, she “immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it,” Klum told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me.”

In the years since, Klum has spent hundreds of hours in, and likely hundreds of thousands of dollars on, hair, makeup and prosthetics preparing for her star-studded festivities, dedicated to her goal of doing for Halloween what nobody has dared do before.

“I have sleepless nights over Halloween; you have no idea,” Klum told People magazine earlier this month. “I can’t rehearse this; it’s only on the day. I always hope that it works out.”

Musing over what her next costume will be often begins the day after Halloween, she told THR, because of both enthusiasm and needing ample time to construct such elaborate costumes.

We’ve yet to see what Klum has up her sleeve this spooky season, though she did tell Entertainment Tonight that “it’s going to be very colorful, and super big.” For now, then, here are some of her most iconic Halloween looks from years past — from 2022 dating back to the early aughts.

2022: The worm

Taylor Hill/Getty Images North

Last Halloween, Klum wriggled and writhed into her annual party as a very realistic earthworm, with only her eyes peeking through the sculptural worm-suit itself. (She later changed into a sheer bedazzled bodysuit for the party — lest she be limited to doing the worm on the dance floor — but left her facial prothesis on.)

Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz accompanied her on the red carpet dressed as a fisherman with a ghoulish twist — a prosthetic eyeball hanging from his socket.

2019: The skin graft zombie

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Perhaps one of Klum’s creepiest costumes, her 2019 look saw her dressed in a head-to-toe bodysuit resembling a decomposing body — scarred and visceral, flayed in parts and with an exposed brain — seemingly revivified by cables and other surgical bits.

Klum and Kaulitz — a zombified astronaut, naturally — arrived together in a biohazard truck.

2018: The ogre

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In 2018 Klum and Kaulitz dressed as animated movie stars Fiona and Shrek, respectively, in costumes so realistic it was as if they had walked off a character parade float at Universal Studios.

2017: The “Thriller” werewolf

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Back in 2017, Klum paid homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video by recreating the werewolf look Jackson transformed into in the music video’s movie-within-a-movie opening scene. As well as meticulously copying the clothes Jackson wore in the video, the costume also incorporated prosthetics, so Klum’s werewolf face moved with her own features. (Klum’s zombie entourage, also pictured above, referenced the second horror movie trope referenced in “Thriller.”)

2016: The clones

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Technically this wasn’t a costume “on” Klum, because she came to her party dressed as herself. Her Halloween twist, though, came with her plus-one — or plus-five, rather: a group of models she enlisted to appear as clones, using eerily-accurate prosthetics and identical outfits.

2015: The cartoon bombshell