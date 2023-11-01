Sound of the underground: This guitar maker finds music in mushrooms
By Flo Cornall, CNN
5 minute read
Published
7:49 AM EDT, Wed November 1, 2023
Link Copied!
Ad Feedback
Rachel Rosenkrantz makes guitars from sustainable materials. She created the "Mycocaster" using mycelium -- a network of threads made by fungi. Mycelium has been used in everything from biodegradable computer chips to eco-burials.
Rachel Rosenkrantz
Rosenkrantz described the "Mycocaster" as having a surprisingly twangy and nasal sound, but says it can be calibrated to the player's liking. The shell and neck are made from compressed paper in resin, and scraps of upcycled wood are used on the shallow sides.
Rachel Rosenkrantz
Mycelium can be grown in a mold to form any shape. To make a mycelium guitar body more rigid, Rosenkrantz adds dried fibers such as corn husk and fabric threads.
Rachel Rosenkrantz
Guitars are often made from old-growth wood, but Rosenkrantz only uses wood that's reclaimed or ethically sourced. This guitar is made from upcycled parts, including a vintage cigar humidor box and a handle from an old suitcase. "All it takes is to have some ethics -- just doing the right thing makes a big difference," she said.
Rachel Rosenkrantz
Rosenkrantz is also a beekeeper and realized that bees "hum" at a frequency towards lower-mid range of a guitar's sound. She says that bees amplify their humming through their hive's honeycomb structure, and was inspired t