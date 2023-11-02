CNN —

Food and fashion seem an unlikely pairing. While encouraging the consumer consumption of luxury goods, high fashion has long glorified thinness, with eating deemed almost taboo. In recent years, however, their convergence seems to be everywhere.

The worlds of clothing design and cuisine have deep and complex connections, a topic explored in The Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) exhibition “Food & Fashion” in New York City, as well as the accompanying book of the same title.

Food-inspired collections have come to dominate runways over the last decade: Karl Lagerfeld presented a Chanel-branded supermarket fashion show in 2014; that same year, Jeremy Scott’s debut for Moschino played with the iconography of pop culture food brands from McDonald’s to Hershey’s.

From the personal (former Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory’s label Denim Tears co-created a 2022 collection inspired by the foods he grew up eating) to the quirky (Rachel Antonoff’s “pasta puffer” was named “last winter’s “It” coat by the New York Times) food prints are everywhere as of late.

Model Soo Joo Park browses the Chanel-branded produce on display at the fashion house's Fall-Winter 2014 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2014. Catwalking/Getty Images

Off the runway, meanwhile, fashion brands including Prada, Gucci and Ralph Lauren have opened cafes and restaurants, allowing shoppers to literally consume their favorite brands. Fashion designers Phillip Lim and Peter Som are among those publishing cookbooks and writing for food magazines, while Jason Wu and Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative director Laura Kim fill their Instagram feeds with their culinary creations.

Virtually every person on the planet eats and wears clothing. These activities can be mundane tasks, or can be elevated to artforms — haute couture and haute cuisine — and their craftsmanship, artistry, and sensory qualities are not so different.

“There are a lot of similarities between a designer and a chef,” said Daniel Humm, owner of the famed New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park, as he presented fashion designer Gabriela Hearst with the Museum at FIT’s Artistry of Fashion award in September. “It’s about the quality of the ingredients, mastering of a craft, as well as working on the schedule of the ever changing seasons.”