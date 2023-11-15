Why a Dutch designer is knitting jumpers from human hair

CNN —

A wooly coat and a head of human hair have more in common than you think; not only do they help retain body heat, they’re both made from keratin protein fibers. Now, a Dutch startup is questioning why one is worn and the other wasted.

Human Material Loop hopes to transform the fashion industry by turning human hair into a textile. So far, it has made prototypes of human hair coats, jumpers, and blazers — with the hope that one day, clothing companies will buy rolls of its alternative material for their own designs.

Co-founder Zsofia Kollar says she has long been fascinated by hair’s potential as a fabric﻿. She was intrigued by the emotions people harbor towards it —“How much we care about our hair, but once it’s cut, we are so disgusted by it,” she said.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Kollar had an identity crisis as a designer and decided to rectify the hair industry’s waste issue.

Waste not …

Every minute, salons in the US and Canada produce 877 pounds of waste. When hair breaks down without the presence of oxygen, like in a garbage bag buried in a landfill, it releases greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

According to Human Material Loop, 72 million kilograms of human hair waste end up in European landfills every year, the equivalent in weight of seven Eiffel Towers.

“It’s a big abundant waste stream that currently has no scalable solution,” Kollar said. She adds that most countries burn this waste, and that many alternative solutions are not environmentally friendly or aren’t suitable to be widely used.

Kollar explains that using the hair fabric is not that different from knitting a sweater with any other material. Short hairs are spun together and transformed into a continuous thread to make a yarn, and then dyed with pure pigments. She added that as the company scales up production it may dye the yarn or fabric, depending on which is most efficient.

Human Material Loop’s first prototype was a sweater with a wool-like feel. “I needed to make a product that people can relate to, and the jumper was one of the most feasible prototypes we could make, but also the most relatable,” Kollar said.