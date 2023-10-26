Delali Ayivi is following in the footsteps of one of Togo’s first photographers
By Flo Cornall, CNN
4 minute read
Published
4:55 AM EDT, Thu October 26, 2023
Togolese German photographer Delali Ayivi has become known for her striking images, including "The Joy of it All," which shows a group of people at a beach in Lomé, Togo. She says she is inspired by the work of her great-great-grandfather, who was one of the first Togolese photographers.
Delali Ayivi
Alex Agbaglo Acolatse, shown in this self-portrait from 1910, was born in 1880 to an affluent family. His classical studio portraits captured the Togolese bourgeoisie during the German, French and British colonial periods.
Alex Agbaglo Acolatse/The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Acolatse's documentary photography gives an insight into life in Togo beyond the capital. This image shows a seated chief wearing a prestige cloth over his left shoulder, surrounded by men, women and children.
Alex Agbaglo Acolatse/The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Acolatse's career spanned nearly 50 years. He retired in the mid 1950s, a few years before Togo's independence in 1960, and died aged 95 in 1975. This image shows the fashions worn in the early 19th century by the Togolese elite. "It was for me, the first time I saw Togolese people photographed through a Togolese gaze," Ayivi said of his work.
Alex Agbaglo Acolatse/The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Acolatse remains one of Ayivi's greatest inspirations despite their different backgrounds. "I come from the diaspora," Ayivi said. "I wasn't born and raised in Togo so there's completely different gazes on the Togolese societies that I could never represent." In this portrait, Ayivi sets her subject against a background of vibrant cacti.
Delali Ayivi
Ayivi often communicates a sense of optimism in her work. This kinetic picture was shot for a yoga-inspired project called "Stretch Series."
Delali Ayivi
In 2019, Ayivi created a project called Togo Yeye in collaboration with her friend Malaika Nabilah -- their aim to elevate Togolese talent both at home and in the diaspora. Since beginning their creative partnership, the pair have displayed their work at Palais de Lomé for the exhibition "Racines de l'imaginaire."
Togo Yeye (Delali Ayivi, Malaika Nabilah)
When they first started out, Ayivi said they wanted to add to the conversation about Togolese representation. After working with a number of young designers, their focus has since shifted to fine art, as seen in this photograph from the same exhibition.