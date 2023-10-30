CNN —

There is nothing like Halloween to provide a quick temperature check on pop culture. Which scream queen reigned supreme in 2023? What deceased pop icon was resurrected ad infinitum? Just how many versions of Barbie, in homage to Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar blockbuster, stepped out in style?

Celebrity costumes, too, are perhaps the most fun to pore over. With a team of professional makeup artists and hair stylists at their fingertips, the possibilities are endless. This ‘Halloweekend,’ New York, London and Los Angeles hosted a range of A-Lister gatherings and the ghoulish get-ups did not disappoint. Among the viral moments: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Kill Bill” couple’s costumes, Edward Norton scoring with a David Beckham impression and Paris Hilton paying homage to her ’00s bestie as “Toxic”-era Britney Spears.

Scroll down to see some of the best celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023.

From left: Austin Butler as Andy Warhol and Kaia Gerber as Edie Sedgwick, Cindy Crawford as Sandy Olsson from the movie "Grease," Presley Gerber as Raoul Duke from the movie "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and Rande Gerber as Danny Zuko from "Grease." Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Halsey as a mermaid in a sheer skirt and silvery makeup. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith opted for a bustier and printed dress as a devilish cowgirl. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Perhaps inspired by the popularity of the recent Netflix docuseries, Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton dressed as Victoria and David Beckham in their 00s "Posh and Becks" era. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took inspiration from the manga series "Death Note" for a second set of costumes. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan's pickleball match appeared to have gone dangerously wrong. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Ice Spice performed as Betty Boop over the weekend, wearing the cartoon's famous hot red mini dress. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped out in costumes inspired by "The Flintstones." Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini wore the all-pink cowgirl outfit from "Barbie." Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lori Harvey rocked thigh holsters as Lara Croft from "Tomb Raider." Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears' iconic blue flight attendant outfit from the "Toxic" music video. REX/Shutterstock

And with a second costume, Hilton dressed as Katy Perry in a fringed pleather ensemble from a recent performance that went viral on social media. REX/Shutterstock