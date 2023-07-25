MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Esty Quesada attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Madrid's premiere of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie saw some unconventional red carpet outfits.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
There has been no shortage of flamboyant fashion moments during the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” adaptation. Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal painstakingly recreated specific Mattel costumes from vintage Barbies for a number of Robbie’s red carpet engagements, Ryan Gosling has mainly been seen sporting pastel powersuits, and movie-goers are even arriving to theaters in head-to-toe hot pink.

But perhaps the pinnacle of Barbie-mania was not the London or Los Angeles premiere (where most of the film’s cast were in attendance), but instead Madrid. The Spanish capital rolled out the pink carpet on July 19 for the “Barbie” screening, and guests rose to the occasion — arriving in a spectrum of show-stopping fuchsia looks.

From pink face paint to trailing capes, scroll down for what could be the wildest outfits worn on the “Barbie” red carpet circuit so far. (CNN and Warner Brothers share the same parent company, Warner Bros Discovery.)

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Edgard Caro and Jau Fornes pose on the pink carpet for the special screening of the movie 'Barbie' at the Gran Teatro CaixaBank, on 19 July, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.The film directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie', opens in Spanish cinemas next Thursday, July 20 and stars the famous Mattel doll played by actress Margot Robbie. Although the producers have not yet revealed the synopsis of the film some critics have already risked to say that it may be one of the candidates to sneak into the Oscars this year. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Casting editor Edgard Caro and photographer Jau Fornes wore matching pink denim cowboy looks.
A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: María Forqué and guest attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Influencers and artists María Forqué and Filip Custic wore Birkin-inspired looks from the brand Namilla.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Mirella Balic poses on the pink carpet for the special screening of the movie 'Barbie' at the Gran Teatro CaixaBank, on 19 July, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.The film directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie', opens in Spanish theaters next Thursday, July 20 and stars the famous Mattel doll played by actress Margot Robbie. Although the producers have not yet revealed the synopsis of the film some critics have already risked to say that it may be one of the candidates to sneak into the Oscars this year. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Actor Mirella Balic wore a tuxedo-tulle creation by couture house Beltho.
A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Alana la Hija del Jeque attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Makeup artist Alana la Hija del Jeque stepped out in a barely-there bralet made from ribbon bowties.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Ines de Leon attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Actor Ines de Leon arrived in a floor-length pink cape.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Roxana attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Influencer Roxana Zurdo recreated one of the costumes from the movie.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Samantha Hudson poses on the pink carpet for the special screening of the movie 'Barbie' at the Gran Teatro CaixaBank, on 19 July, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.The film directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie', opens in Spanish theaters next Thursday, July 20 and stars the famous Mattel doll played by actress Margot Robbie. Although the producers have not yet revealed the synopsis of the film some critics have already risked to say that it may be one of the candidates to sneak into the Oscars this year. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Artist Samantha Hudson wore a lingerie look by Andres Sarda.
A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Esty Quesada attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
YouTuber Esty Quesada was seen in hot pink face paint and a black cowboy hat.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Pelayo Diaz attends the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Influencer Pelayo Diaz wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana suit.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: Maya Hansen (R) and guest attend the 'Barbie' premiere at the Gran Teatro Caixabank on July 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)
Corset designer Maya Hansen (right) and blogger Marbys Negretti both wore Hansen's designs to the premiere.
David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images