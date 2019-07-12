Written by Ella Hurworth, CNN

Barbie has traded her signature golden locks for a mop of slick, red hair after undergoing an other-worldly makeover.

A new limited edition doll pays homage to rock legend David Bowie 's 1970s alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, and comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the release of Bowie's hit song, "Space Oddity."

The brains behind Barbie, toymaker Mattel, said the doll is designed to honor the "pioneer of sound and vision, English singer, songwriter and actor, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire."

Barbie's been through a lot of ch-ch-ch-ch-changes over the years, but the fashion icon's latest incarnation may be one of her coolest ones yet.

No details have been spared in recreating Bowie's alter ego look, down to the doll's black nail polish and dangling, silver star earrings.

David Bowie performs as Ziggy Stardust at the Hammersmith Odeon, London in 1973. Credit: Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The doll wears a stripey, metallic "spacesuit" with trademark red platform boots. In true Bowie fashion, Barbie also flaunts the musician's red, mullet-like hairdo, statement dusty eyeshadow, and, of course, the striking golden astral sphere symbol on her forehead.

Lady Stardust's androgynous appearance marks another iteration of the doll, replicating in a small way the reinvention that Bowie employed during his monumental career.