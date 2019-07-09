Written by CNN Staff

In London, Wimbledon is in full swing. But while most of the action as been on the court (who could ignore the rise of newcomer Cori "Coco" Gauff, or Serena Williams and Andy Murray's blockbuster foray into mixed doubles?), in the stands, well-dressed guests were putting on a show of their own.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex -- the picture of casual elegance in a blazer and blue jeans -- and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in a crisp white dress, brought the usual touch of royal glamour to the tennis tournament.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Janelle Monáe, Vogue editor-in-chief (and noted tennis fan) Anna Wintour, and "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge offered pop culture star power.

