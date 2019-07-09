fashion

Wimbledon 2019: Meghan, Anna Wintour and Janelle Monáe bring their courtside fashion

Updated 9th July 2019
View gallery
12 Pictures
06 Wimbledon best dressed
Wimbledon 2019: Meghan, Anna Wintour and Janelle Monáe bring their courtside fashion
Written by CNN Staff
In London, Wimbledon is in full swing. But while most of the action as been on the court (who could ignore the rise of newcomer Cori "Coco" Gauff, or Serena Williams and Andy Murray's blockbuster foray into mixed doubles?), in the stands, well-dressed guests were putting on a show of their own.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex -- the picture of casual elegance in a blazer and blue jeans -- and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in a crisp white dress, brought the usual touch of royal glamour to the tennis tournament.
Meanwhile, singer and actress Janelle Monáe, Vogue editor-in-chief (and noted tennis fan) Anna Wintour, and "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge offered pop culture star power.
Look through the gallery to see some of this year's best celebrity looks.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.