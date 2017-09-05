Written by Harriet Verney, CNN

This story was originally published in September 2017.

Founded in 1932 as part of the Venice Biennale, the Venice Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and, in many respects, the most traditionally glamorous.

Perhaps it has to do with the canals. Stars navigating the city by boat have turned its canals into floating red carpets -- perfect for a photo-op, as decades of celebrities and photographers have found out.





































1 / 19 The A-list guests of this year's Venice Film Festival have upheld its stylish legacy. Penelope Cruz attended the premiere of her film "Loving Pablo," in an Atelier Versace gown. The film depicts the controversial love story between drug lord Pablo Escobar and the glamorous journalist Virginia Vallejo (played by Cruz). Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Or maybe it's the artistic flare the festival encourages: Andy Warhol, Steve McQueen and Ai Weiwei are just a few of the artists-turned-film-makers who have premiered films at the Italian festival.

Watch the video above for a closer look at what sets Venice apart from the other festivals on the circuit, from the abundance of couture to the city's most famed buildings.