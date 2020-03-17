All the virtual concerts, plays, museums and other culture you can enjoy from home

AJ Willingham , CNN Written by

The fact is, most of us are going to be spending a lot of time at home . And while nothing can replicate the swell of a live orchestra or the quiet murmur of an art gallery on a Saturday morning, there are countless cultural experiences at your fingertips to make your time indoors more artful and imaginative. Here are some of the most fascinating, immersive concerts, museum tours and other virtual experiences you can explore from the comfort of your own couch.

But first, some tips on enjoying them:

Make a moment of it. You would schedule time for a museum visit or a concert, right? Do the same for your virtual version. Find a place or time with minimal interruptions so you can get the most out of the experience. Forego extraneous internet browsing or Facebook messenger, and enjoy the art in front of you. This is why livestreams are so great. Of course, you can watch a performance afterward, but if you can, experiencing it in the moment feels more like the real thing.

You would schedule time for a museum visit or a concert, right? Do the same for your virtual version. Find a place or time with minimal interruptions so you can get the most out of the experience. Forego extraneous internet browsing or Facebook messenger, and enjoy the art in front of you. This is why livestreams are so great. Of course, you can watch a performance afterward, but if you can, experiencing it in the moment feels more like the real thing. Class it up. Okay, you don't need to get glammed up (you could, though!). But a little pour of wine or tea and a plate of snacks will help set the mood.

Okay, you don't need to get glammed up (you could, though!). But a little pour of wine or tea and a plate of snacks will help set the mood. Choose a theme. If museum jaunts are your thing, plan out your dream art tour across the world, or hone in on a particular history or interest. Or pick a city, like Washington, D.C., and load up all the local cultural experiences you can.

If museum jaunts are your thing, plan out your dream art tour across the world, or hone in on a particular history or interest. Or pick a city, like Washington, D.C., and load up all the local cultural experiences you can. Involve the kids. Sure, they may not want to watch "Carmen," but plenty of zoos and museums are offering cool programs for kids while they're out of school, like animal spotlights and virtual safaris. (Bonus: No long walk back to the car after your visit.)







































1 / 20 – 1. Louvre, Paris The Louvre is the world's most-popular museum, according to the 2015 Museum Index released by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM. The Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the world's most popular museums. Credit: Watcharee Suphaluxana/Shutterstock

Now, on to the good stuff, with suggestions. (And remember, these are just a few options in a virtual sea of things to do. Explore, or look up your favorite local cultural landmark to see what online offerings they have.)

Art galleries

Shutterstock

Musée d'Orsay: Paris

National Gallery of Art: Washington, D.C.

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Uffizi Gallery: Florence, Italy

Johannesburg Art Gallery: Johannesburg

Paul Morigi

National Portrait Gallery: Washington, D.C.

Museums

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

British Museum: London

African American History and Culture: Washington, D.C.

If you've ever wanted to visit an extremely popular museum but couldn't seem to nab tickets, a virtual tour is the next best thing! This one gives you just a taste of what the museum has to offer, and where in the museum each feature is located.

Lucia RM Martino/National Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History: Washington, D.C.

Russia's State Hermitage Museum: St. Petersburg, Russia

Art experiences

Cathy Carver/Hirshhorn Museum

Kusama's Infinity mirrors

If you missed one of the hottest traveling museum exhibits of the past few years, ooh and ahh at a brisk room-by-room rundown of the hypnotic, multi-faceted work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Carl Court/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Banksy Murals around the world

Go on an artistic treasure hunt -- without the hunt part. With something like street art, it's much more interesting to see the work it its full context, than just through a close-up.

Van Gogh's Starry Night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City

These close-up looks at famous paintings are so intense, you may think a docent will start yelling at you. Few paintings are suited to such a treatment than the bold, textured lines of The Starry Night.

Classical concerts

Vancouver Symphony

The Vancouver Symphony live streamed its final performance from their BeethovenFest , and it's available for your viewing -- and listening -- pleasure any time.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Berlin Philharmonic

Operas, plays and ballets

Royal Opera House: London

Getty Images

Vienna State Opera

Metropolitan Opera: New York City

Arts lovers, if appointment viewing is more your thing, the Met is putting on nightly opera streams . But you better not be late! They're only available until 3:30 p.m. ET the next day. And there's something to be said for such ephemerality.

Kathy Willens/AP

The Social Distancing Festival

Want more live streamed arts? A theater artist has created The Social Distancing Festival , which gathers live streams and videos of all different types of performances in one place, on one calendar.

Courtesy Matthew Murphy/The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway shows

Cultural sites

The White House: Washington, D.C.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Palace of Versailles: Versailles, France

The Prambanan Temple: Yogyakarta, Indonesia

AFP / Getty Images

The Sistine Chapel: Vatican City

Zoos and aquariums

from Facebook

The Cincinnati Zoo

Penguin touring aquarium gives internet much-needed break

The Shedd Aquarium: Chicago, Illinois

The Shedd Aquarium has already captured hearts with the antics of its resident penguins, which have been filmed roaming the now-empty halls of the aquarium, looking at all of the other exhibits. But animal lovers will want to follow their Facebook page , too: They're sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes videos and fun virtual experiences.

The San Diego Zoo

Want to have something fun going on in the background while you're working? Your favorite zoo probably has live cams so you can check in on all the animals. The San Diego Zoo is a great start

The Georgia Aquarium: Atlanta