All the virtual concerts, plays, museums and other culture you can enjoy from home

Museums, galleries, theaters and exhibitions from all over the world have been quick to react to forced closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Countless cultural experiences have been brought to our small screens as we spend more time at home. And while nothing can replicate the swell of a live orchestra or the quiet murmur of an art gallery, there are numerous cultural experiences at your fingertips to help make your time indoors more artful and imaginative.

CNN Style has selected some of the most fascinating, immersive concerts, museum tours and other virtual experiences you can take part in without having to physically be there.

Top 5 picks this week

Turn yourself into a masterpiece

App A.I. Gahuku creates Renaissance-inspired paintings from selfies . Produced by Tokyo-based developer Sato, the online tool generates an impressive oil painting version of photos uploaded with the results shareable on social media.

Bring out your creative side with an artist activity pack

Take a virtual tour of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's properties

The project #WrightVirtualVisits brings a number of iconic buildings designed by Wright into the virtual realm. Properties showcased so far have included Fallingwater, Hollyhock House and Taliesin West. The virtual tours began April 2 and will be continuing every Thursday on social media. There are 12 participating sites including Unity Temple and Westcott House.

Live-stream opera singer Andrea Bocelli on Easter Sunday

Curator-led tours of Tate exhibitions

"Marilyn Diptych" 1962," by US artist Andy Warhol at the Tate Modern. Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Art galleries

Musée d'Orsay: Paris

National Gallery of Art: Washington, D.C.

Uffizi Gallery: Florence, Italy

Johannesburg Art Gallery: Johannesburg

National Portrait Gallery: Washington, D.C.

National Gallery Victoria: Victoria, Melbourne

Rijksmuseum: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Get up close with some of the world's most loved artworks , including Rembrandt's "The Night Watch" and Vermeer's "The Milkmaid" via a new online platform, Rijksmuseum Masterpieces Up Close, which allows visitors to browse artworks from the Amsterdam museum, accompanied by videos, audio clips and 360º images.

The Rijksmuseum also has a platform called the Rijksstudio , which allows participants to download artwork images to create masterpieces of their own. There are more than 700,000 high-resolution images to choose from.

Tate Galleries: UK

The UK-based art powerhouse is offering downloadable exhibition guides, including for the recently opened Aubrey Beardsley and Andy Warhol exhibitions. Their online collection , featuring nearly 80k artworks is also available to view, from Salvador Dali to David Hockney as part of their Staying Inspired At Home initiative.

Tate Modern has an online-only performance available to watch by Congolese dance artist and choreographer Faustin Linyekula. "My Body, My Archive" centers around social and political tensions in the performer's home country.

Scuderie del Quirinale: Rome, Italy

As part of Italy's "Culture never stops!" initiative, the Scuderie del Quirinale has uploaded a virtual tour of the major Raphael exhibition which closed shortly after opening. The exhibition marks the 500th anniversary of the artist's death.

Pérez Art Museum: Miami, Florida

Museums

British Museum: London

African American History and Culture: Washington, D.C.

If you've ever wanted to visit an extremely popular museum but couldn't seem to nab tickets, a virtual tour is the next best thing! This one gives you just a taste of what the museum has to offer, and where in the museum each feature is located.

Victoria and Albert Museum: London

Ever wanted to don a big 18th-century hairpiece? Here's your opportunity, with the V&A's Design a wig activity.

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History: Washington, D.C.

Russia's State Hermitage Museum: St. Petersburg, Russia

Museum Tours

From the Mikhail Bulgakov Museum in Russia to the National Palace of Sintra in Portugal, Google Arts & Culture provides around 500 panoramic tours of some of the most famous heritage sites and museums.

For example, explore landmark exhibition "Faces of Frida," curated by Google Arts & Culture in collaboration with 33 museums and organizations. The free digital exhibition offers a glimpse into the pioneering artist's life and legacy, with artworks from multiple collections around the world.

Their exploration of the Guggenheim Bilbao is a must-see and features cinematographic photos and videos of the building captured by freerunners. Guided tours of masterpieces from the collection is also available.

Art experiences

Kusama's Infinity mirrors

If you missed one of the hottest traveling museum exhibits of the past few years, ooh and ahh at a brisk room-by-room rundown of the hypnotic, multi-faceted work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Van Gogh's Starry Night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City

These close-up looks at famous paintings are so intense, you may think a docent will start yelling at you. Few paintings are suited to such a treatment than the bold, textured lines of The Starry Night.

Street Art

Explore the stories behind street art across the world with audio-guided tours and online exhibitions, offered by the Google Cultural Institute.

Banksy Murals around the world

Go on an artistic treasure hunt -- without the hunt part. With something like street art, it's much more interesting to see the work it its full context, than just through a close-up.

Alexander McQueen launches 'McQueen Creators'

The clothing brand has launched McQueen Creators , an initiative that sets artistic tasks for fans online. This week the McQueen team asked the public to create a three -dimensional flower using any material found at home. Participants are encouraged to upload their art to Instagram (hashtagging #McQueenCreators) for a chance to be featured on their feed.

Classical concerts

Vancouver Symphony

The Vancouver Symphony live streamed its final performance from their BeethovenFest , and it's available for your viewing -- and listening -- pleasure any time.

Berlin Philharmonic

Operas, plays and dance

Royal Opera House: London

Vienna State Opera

Metropolitan Opera: New York City

Arts lovers, if appointment viewing is more your thing, the Met is putting on nightly opera streams . But you better not be late! They're only available until 3:30 p.m. ET the next day. And there's something to be said for such ephemerality.

The Social Distancing Festival

Want more live streamed arts? A theater artist has created The Social Distancing Festival , which gathers live streams and videos of all different types of performances in one place, on one calendar.

The National Theater brings theater to screens

Alvin Ailey launches 'All Access'

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has launched #AileyAllAccess in celebration of the theater's anniversary, and has made a range of digital content, including dance tutorials and performances, available for viewing.

Broadway shows

Cultural sites

The White House: Washington, D.C.

Palace of Versailles: Versailles, France

The Prambanan Temple: Yogyakarta, Indonesia

The Sistine Chapel: Vatican City

Zoos and aquariums

The Cincinnati Zoo

Penguin touring aquarium gives internet much-needed break

The Shedd Aquarium: Chicago, Illinois

The Shedd Aquarium has already captured hearts with the antics of its resident penguins, which have been filmed roaming the now-empty halls of the aquarium, looking at all of the other exhibits. But animal lovers will want to follow their Facebook page , too: They're sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes videos and fun virtual experiences.

The San Diego Zoo

Want to have something fun going on in the background while you're working? Your favorite zoo probably has live cams so you can check in on all the animals. The San Diego Zoo is a great start

The Georgia Aquarium: Atlanta