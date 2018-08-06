Written by CNN Staff

After weeks of speculation, American Vogue has unveiled its September issue cover star and it is, as rumored, Beyoncé. The cover photographer Tyler Mitchell is the first African American to shoot a Vogue cover in the magazine's 125-year history.

At just 23 years old, Mitchell is also one of the youngest photographers to have shot a Vogue cover. In an article published on the magazine's website today , Mitchell said: "For so long, black people have been considered things."

"We've been thingified physically, sexually, emotionally. With my work I'm looking to revitalize and elevate the black body."

The cover shoot took place just outside of London in the English countryside. On working with Beyoncé, Mitchell said, "You'd imagine someone as famous as Beyoncé to be protective of her image, but she was really an open book -- and that's exactly what you want as a photographer."

This is not Beyoncé's only cover for Vogue, she was first featured on the cover in 2009 and again in 2013. She was also the September issue cover star in 2015.

Vogue on Monday issued a statement about the new issue.

"Beyoncé's fourth Vogue cover was truly a collaborative effort -- when Vogue suggested photographer Tyler Mitchell to Beyonce, the star immediately said yes to the opportunity to work with this young artist," the statement said.