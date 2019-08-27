VMAs 2019: Best looks from the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

This year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have reminded us all that fashion should be fun.

While Hollywood's award ceremonies can be serious affairs of high fashion and elegant eveningwear, the music industry used one of its biggest red carpet events to let its hair down Monday evening.

This isn't to say that the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, wasn't dripping with designs from the biggest names in fashion. The VMAs even nodded to style world with its inaugural Fashion Trailblazer award (which went to Marc Jacobs, who paired an extra-wide-leg suit from his own brand with Prada sequined slippers).

But with an abundance of sequins, accessories and over-the-top statement pieces, few guests could be accused of taking themselves too seriously.

Performers and producers, breakout stars and music legends -- all in attendance were out to entertain and have fun, from Taylor Swift in an eye-popping custom Versace blazer and Christian Louboutin boots, to Best New Artist nominee Lizzo in a figure-celebrating Moschino gown.

Click through the gallery above to see all the best looks from the 2019 VMAs.