Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder, dies of cancer at 41

By Caitlin Hu , CNN Written by

Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh died Sunday of cancer, according to a tweet by luxury group LVMH. He was 41.

"LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years," the tweet read

LVMH owns Louis Vuitton among other luxury brands.

In an attached statement, the group also quoted LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault: "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," the statement read in part.

A post Sunday on Abloh's verified Instagram account confirmed his death and paid tribute to the legendary designer, noting he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2019.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues," the post read.

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.

"We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil's life,"