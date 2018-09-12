In partnership with Channing Hargrove, Refinery29 Written by

This article was originally published by Refinery 29 , the leading next-gen media and entertainment company focused on women. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

More than 50 models have already been confirmed to walk in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (location TBD), 18 of whom will spread their "wings" for the first time.

This weekend, it was revealed that Kelsey Meritt will become the first Filipino model to walk the runway, and Winnie Harlow , who didn't make the cut last year, will also make her debut.

"Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days," Harlow wrote in an Instagram caption. "And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career."

Duckie Thot also shared her good news, writing, "This moment means the world. Always believe you can do anything."

Xiao Wen Ju was one of seven Chinese models (out of a total of 55) to walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

But, as with all previous years, no curve or plus-size models have earned a spot . Considering Victoria's Secret makes pieces up to size XL and bras as large as 40DDD, the brand clearly knows there is a market for the 67% of American women who are a US size 12 or larger.

In 2015, Angolan model Maria Borges from Angola wore her natural hair on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

When will its fashion show reflect that? We all know Ashley Graham would kill it in a set of wings...

Refinery29 has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment and will update this story if/when they hear back.