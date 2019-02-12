Victoria Beckham bans animal skins from fashion line

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN London

Victoria Beckham has become the latest high-profile designer to ban exotic animal skins from her designs, in a move welcomed by animal rights campaigners.

The decision sees Beckham follow in the footsteps of brands including Chanel and Vivienne Westwood.

Beckham's line has never made use of animal fur, but her latest pledge means clothing and accessories made from alligator, snake and lizard skins will be discontinued from fall 2019.

"Victoria Beckham will cease the use of exotic skins in all collections as of AW19. The Victoria Beckham brand has never used fur in its clothing or accessories collections and confirmed last year that the brand will remain fur free," Beckham's brand told WWD in a statement.

Victoria Beckham's viral Spice Girls dance

CNN has contacted the brand for comment.

The decision was hailed by animal rights group PETA, who have campaigned against the use of snake skins in the fashion industry.

"Behind every crocodile, alligator, snake, or lizard handbag or pair of shoes is a violent death," PETA UK's director Elisa Allen said.

"Victoria Beckham's decision to ban exotic skins will spare countless remarkable animals immense suffering, and PETA UK calls on other luxury brands to follow her kind example," she added.

It also follows a continued trend of brands shunning products made from animals.

Last September's London Fashion Week was the first to be fur-free, after organizers announced that none of the 80 designers featured intended to use the material.

This season's London Fashion Week begins on Friday.