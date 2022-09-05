Venice Film Festival: The best fashion on show

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

As the 79th installment of the Venice Film Festival continues this week, there's been no shortage of celebrity fashion moments thanks to premieres like Noah Baumbach's "White Noise," starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, the buzzy "Don't Worry Darling" directed by Olivia Wilde featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as "Blonde" -- Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas.

On Friday, Timothée Chalamet went viral in a backless Haider Ackerman look at the "Bones And All" red carpet premiere.

The festival, which concludes on 10 September, is the oldest event of its kind having been founded in 1932 -- and thanks to the romantic backdrop of the floating city, is one of the most visually arresting. Paparazzi shots of guests arriving by private water taxis conjure images of Old Hollywood glamor, and so far the red carpet moments have followed suit — with many A-listers opting for archival couture over recent runway looks. From actor Julianne Moore's embellished Valentino cape to model Mariacarla Boscono's revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown, there's been no shortage of high-octane outfits, with many more to come.

