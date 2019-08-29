Venice Film Festival best red carpet looks

Written by CNN Staff

The 76th Venice International Film Festival got underway Wednesday. And its opening event reminded everyone why this red carpet is considered among the world's most glamorous.

As guests arrived at the historic Palazzo del Cinema -- by boat, of course -- onlookers were treated to a display of elegant couture and designer evening wear.

Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve walk the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the "La Vérité" (The Truth) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival . Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The night marked Venice's opening screening, an honor this year bestowed on French-Japanese production "The Truth." The movie's co-stars Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binochet were among red carpet's best-dressed, the former in a floor-length dress and sleeveless orange coat by Jean Paul Gaultier, and the latter in a beaded silver satin gown by Armani Privé.

But there were plenty of other winners from across the worlds of stage, screen and runway.

The world's most glamorous film festival?

Model Martha Hunt stunned in a feathered bodice and high-slit sheer skirt by Alberta Ferretti, while actress Alessandra Mastronardi was every bit the festival hostess in a strapless tulle gown. Elsewhere, Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, South African model Candice Swanepoel and Chinese actress Ni Ni all impressed in differing shades of gold.

And sophistication doesn't have to mean dressing demurely -- there were plenty of fashion statements on show, too. Supermodel Iman arrived in an eye-catching Valentino gown adorned with images of flowers and birds that seeped into a real feather trim. And Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk turned heads in a figure-hugging halter neck number, her midriff almost completely visible through a daring strapped front.

Elsa Hosk walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the "La Vérité" (The Truth) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

There will be more red carpets -- and many more fashion moments -- to come between now and Sept. 7, when the festival wraps up. But true to form, it was a glamorous start to the world's oldest film festival.

