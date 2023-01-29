This painting was found in a farm shed covered in bird droppings. It sold for $3 million

Written by By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Once abandoned in a farm shed, a rediscovered Anthony van Dyck painting has sold for over $3 million at auction.

The piece is a study for a later painting produced by the Flemish master called "St Jerome." The final painting is currently held by the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen in Rotterdam.

The study, which portrays a nude older man sitting on a stool, is unique for a few reasons, according to the Sotheby's listing . It's one of only two large studies that van Dyck crafted from live models. It was likely painted between 1615 and 1618, according to Sotheby's, while van Dyck was a young artist working alongside Peter Paul Rubens in Antwerp.

And the oil painting also has an unexpected provenance. The study was only recently identified as a work of van Dyck, said Sotheby's in a statement shared with CNN. The piece was discovered in the late 20th century in a farm shed in Kinderhook, New York.

"The person who found it, Albert B. Roberts, was a passionate collector of 'lost' pieces, describing his collection as 'an orphanage for lost art that had suffered from neglect,'" said the auction house.

Roberts bought the derelict painting for just $600, according to Sotheby's. But shortly after, art historian Susan J. Barnes published an article in which she recognized the piece as a "surprisingly well preserved" work by van Dyck.

The painting sold for $3.1 million on Thursday.

It was offered to Sotheby's by Roberts' estate. And a portion of proceeds will benefit the Albert B. Roberts Foundation Inc, which provides financial support to artists and other charities, according to the auction house.