University of Notre Dame to cover Christopher Columbus murals

Written by Shelby Copeland, CNN

More than 130 years after their debut at the ceremonial entrance to the University of Notre Dame's Main Building, murals illustrating the life of Christopher Columbus will soon be covered up.

To many, the 12 murals were "blind to the consequences of Columbus' voyage," university President Rev. John Jenkins said in a letter Sunday announcing his decision. At their worst? "Demeaning."

The University of Notre Dame display of paintings by Luigi Gregori. Credit: Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame

Since the 1990s, students, faculty and guests who view the murals can read a university-provided brochure meant to give historic context to art many depict as affirming stereotypes. Jenkins now is saying that because the building is so busy, it's not an appropriate place for contemplation about the art.

Jenkins is ordering that the murals be covered with a woven material that will allow them to be occasionally displayed. The focus now is designating another area on campus to showcase high-resolution photographs of the original work -- offering more context than a brochure.

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP

Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown told CNN officials are discussing many ideas for the new display of the photographs, such as adding descriptive memos on iPads and videos.

"This is a good step towards acknowledging the full humanity of those Native people who have come before us," Marcus Winchester-Jones, president of the Native American Student Association of Notre Dame, said in reaction to the decision.

Students, alumni, staff and representatives of the Native American community have long debated whether the murals should stay or go.

The president's statement said he recognized the "catastrophe" Columbus' arrival was for native people and acknowledges what he called the "darker side of the story."

"We wish to preserve artistic works originally intended to celebrate immigrant Catholics who were marginalized at the time in society, but do so in a way that avoids unintentionally marginalizing others," Jenkins wrote.

Discovering Pompeii's erotic mural

The murals depict Columbus as a pioneer devout in Catholic faith. But, critics say, the realities of his exploration under the auspices of Spanish monarchs told a much less heroic narrative.

Students, alumni, staff and representatives of the Native American community have long debated whether the murals should stay or go. Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP

Some groups have insisted that those who criticize the 15th-century Italian explorer miss his contribution to American society.

"We Knights celebrate his holiday, knowing Columbus gave voice and representation to generations of Catholics, helping pave a path for the diverse society we have today," the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal benefit society, says on its website . An article on the site says Columbus "was a man of faith and courage, not a monster."

Jenkins writes the solution will respect Gregori's murals in context and the reality of what happened to Native Americans in the aftermath of Columbus' arrival.

The president's announcement came "deliberately" in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his office told CNN.