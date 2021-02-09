More than 650 silver Roman coins found in a jug in Turkey

Written by Jack Guy, CNN

Details of a "very special" haul of 651 Roman coins found in the ancient city of Aizanoi in Turkey have been released by researchers behind the discovery.

The silver coins were found in a jug during archeological excavations led by researchers from Pamukkale University, according to a press release from the university.

The ruins of Aizanoi are found in modern day Kutahya province, western Turkey.

The coins were found in 2019 and date from the period of Emperor Augustus, who ruled from 44 BC to 14 AD.

He was the first Roman emperor, who took over from Julius Caesar and built an empire that would eventually stretch from the UK to Egypt, boasting on his death bed that, "I found Rome built of bricks, and left it marble."

Many of the coins feature Augustus' face, while others bear the likenesses of Marcus Junius Brutus -- one of the ringleaders in the assassination of Caesar in 44 BC -- and some show Caesar himself.

Archeologists believe the coins may have been brought to Aizanoi by a soldier. Credit: Pamukkale University

Elif Ozer, head archeologist and professor at the university, said the coins were "a very special and unique collection" which may have been brought to Aizanoi by a high-ranking soldier.

The majority of the coins appear to have been minted in southern Italy, the press release, published earlier this month, said.

"It is the most special silver coin find of recent times," added Ozer.

In September 2018, at least 300 Roman coins were found in a soapstone jar unearthed in the basement of the Cressoni Theater in Como, north of Milan.

And in October, an ancient Roman coin described as a "naked and shameless celebration" of the assassination of Caesar set a new record for a coin sold at auction.

Bought by an anonymous bidder for £2.7 million ($3.5 million), the "aureus" coin featured a portrait of Brutus.