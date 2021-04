The Oscar-winning directors of 'Two Distant Strangers' wore tuxedos that honored Black victims of police killings

Written by Scottie Andrew, CNN

On the red carpet, the directors of the Oscar-winning short film "Two Distant Strangers" honored the Black Americans killed by police who inspired their film.

In "Two Distant Strangers," the protagonist, played by rapper Joey BadA$$, is forced to relive the day he was killed by a White police officer. The visceral film -- one whose protagonist dies in ways similar to real people who've died at the hands of police -- has been criticized for the unflinching violence experienced by its Black lead.

In his speech , Free, who also wrote the film, noted that Black Americans are disproportionately killed by police and implored the audience not to be "indifferent to our pain" in the wake of police killings.